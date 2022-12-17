ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Controlled burns to cause smoke Sunday in northeast Santa Rosa, northern Sonoma Valley

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
Residents and travelers in northeast Santa Rosa and the northern Sonoma Valley could see or smell smoke Sunday due to controlled burns, Audubon Ranch officials said.

There may be smoke in the air for approximately eight hours, as early as 10 a.m. and lasting until sunset, but the burns are subject to change depending upon conditions, according to a news release.

People are urged not to call 911. There will be updates on the Watch Duty app, on Instagram at @fire.forward and @auduboncanyonranch, or through a search for #NorthBayTREX22.

The burning of piles are being done as part of a 10-week window of prescribed fire projects slated during the “North Bay TREX,” a burning and training exercise organized by Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program.

Managers with the program will be supported by Pepperwood Preserve staff, Monan’s Rill community members, the Good Fire Alliance — the North Bay’s prescribed burn association — and 16 firefighters who this week completed a four-day training course, according to the statement.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to host this cohort of worker leaders at Monan’s Rill to engage in intercultural learning and exchange while getting hands-on experience with good fire,” said Thea Maria Carlson, who will lead the effort. “Collaborations like this are so important for helping our forests and our communities become more healthy and resilient.”

Crews will practice scenarios throughout the burns to help improve essential communications skills, such as radio protocol.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

