Marcia Hales’ Spirit Of The Lights Display Will No Longer Be At Glensheen
DULUTH, Minn. — Marcia Hales famous Spirit of the Lights display is in need of a new home, as Glensheen has decided to no longer have the lights be a part of the holiday experience for years to come. Glensheen has hosted the holiday light display since 2019, after...
North Star Academy to perform holiday concert at DECC
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Kindergarten through 4th grade students from the North Star Academy will be performing a holiday concert at the DECC auditorium. The performance will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. During the month of December, students have been practicing showing the act of...
30 Duluth families get to ‘Shop With A Cop’
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - 30 Duluth families got to shop with some cops Monday evening to make the holiday season a bit more bright. It was part of the Duluth Police Department’s annual Blue Santa Shop With a Cop event. 30 families were chosen by community outreach...
Vatican Unveiled Committee to present a special Christmas gift to local non-profits
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of dollars will be presented to a few Duluth non-profits from the Vatican Unveiled Committee this week. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies.
Chanukah Begins: Local celebration kicks off at Miller Hill Mall Sunday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sunday marked the first night of a Chanukah, and leaders with the Chabad of Duluth held a special celebration at the Miller Hill Mall. The festivities kicked off at 4 p.m. Sunday with the lighting of the first candle on a large menorah near the Essentia Health inside the mall.
Salvation Army gets big boost from 148th Fighter Wing despite small Red Kettle donations
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army got a meaningful toy donation Monday despite small donations from Red Kettle program. The organization welcomed $10,000 worth of toys Monday morning from the 148th Fighter Wing and Ewald Family. The Ewald Family and 148th Fighter Wing partner up each...
People brave long wait times at Northland shipping facilities before holidays
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some people say they waited more than 2 1/2 hours at a United States Postal Service Duluth branch Monday as the clock ticks toward the final holiday shipping deadlines of the season. At the U.S.P.S. location on West Michigan Street, one person told us...
Non-profit encourages Northland students to apply for ‘large’ scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland scholarship organizations have funds they want to distribute to local students, but they are finding that the national trend of young people missing out on “free money” is also occurring in our region. During 2022, the National Scholarship Providers Association reports...
MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. Rubber Chicken Theater presents new shows for the New Year. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content. Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive: Santa Claus came to town.
This season’s last saltie to arrive Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The last oceangoing arrival of the 2022 maritime shipping season is set to arrive late Tuesday afternoon. The Fednav’s Federal Kushiro is expected to come in to the Port of Duluth-Superior via the Duluth Ship Canal. She will proceed to Duluth’s Ceres-Riverland Ag...
MnDOT is proposing three roundabouts for Duluth's London Road. 5 days after storm, some Northwest WI residents still without power. The Rubber Chicken Theater in Duluth is adding a new show this year featuring more local comedic content.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
Duluth, MN- MnDOT is hosting a meeting to address the proposed roundabouts on London Road. Proposed roundabouts would go at 26th Ave E, 40th Ave E and 60th Ave E. The meeting will be virtual, but MnDOT hopes participants come with specific questions and concerns about the project. The public meeting will be Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Duluth International prepares for bitter cold weather ahead of holidays
DULUTH, MN -- As Duluth prepares for sub-zero temperatures later this week, Duluth International Airport is doing its best to keep things running smoothly ahead of the holidays. “[Our grounds crew] has dealt with large storms over the years, and they’ll manage this in stride as well,” said Natalie Baker...
Communities brace for power outages as storm approaches
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- In the event of power outages, many people may need to seek out shelter at warming centers. Preparations for the lights and heat to go out are in full swing in St. Louis County. “Planning efforts have been underway all day today,” said SLC...
Duluth East and Superior secure big wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Monday night in the Northland there were a handful of High School hoops in action. The Duluth East Boy’s Basketball team earned a win over Duluth Denfeld while over the bridge, the Superior Boy’s found victory over Ashland at home. Duluth...
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
A car drives through the snow during a winter storm in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to...
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
Snow clipper system today and tonight
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 19, 2022. A clipper system will move through the area today. The majority of the area will see snow start this afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall being after 6PM. The North Shore will likely see snow totals up to 5".
MN Power Crews Still Restoring Power in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–Even with the snow slowing down, crews with Minnesota Power are still working hard to restore power. More than 100 additional line workers from Kansas City Power & Light have been brought in. Excavators were also brought in from Ulland Brothers near Moose Lake to help clear snow...
