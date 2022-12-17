Celtics star Jayson Tatum to miss next game for 'personal reasons'
The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum as the club looks to get revenge for Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. Tatum is slated to miss Sunday’s rematch for “personal reasons,” according to the team.
This will be Tatum’s first missed game of the season. Last year, the former Duke Blue Devil played in all but six contests for the entire regular season.
At the time of this writing, it’s unclear why Tatum will be away from the team.
