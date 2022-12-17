Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries
Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Noozhawk
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Chumash Give $25,000 to Local Toys for Tots
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians contributed $25,000 to this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign to help the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season. The check was presented onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ recent performance at the...
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands to attend holiday food distribution
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands at upcoming holiday food distribution The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands to attend holiday food distribution appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold
In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
Antisemitic flyers found in Santa Barbara neighborhoods on first day of Hanukkah
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Police are asking for information about antisemitic flyers recently left in local neighborhoods. On Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah this year, officers received calls from people who discovered flyers with hostile and prejudicial messages against Jewish people. The flyers were placed inside sandwich bags that were weighed down by rice. The post Antisemitic flyers found in Santa Barbara neighborhoods on first day of Hanukkah appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Spanish teacher featured at international art exhibition
Santa Maria High School Spanish teacher Enedina Castañeda was recently invited to perform two of her poems live at the Cultural Center of Tijuana in Mexico alongside more than 60 other artists. The post Santa Maria Spanish teacher featured at international art exhibition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc holiday decoration contest winners announced
City officials have announced this year winners of the 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Noozhawk
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Santa Barbara Edhat
owntown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Décor Contest Winners
‘Tis the Season for the Downtown Organization sponsored Holiday Décor Contest where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts. The judging committee strolled along State Street on a chilly Thursday evening to embrace the decorated storefronts - what a treat!. More than 40 downtown businesses participated...
Santa Barbara Independent
An Interview with the 2023 SBAOR President
It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the incoming 2023 SBAOR President...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Generation Keeps Chumash Tomol Tradition Alive
It’s early Sunday morning in late November, and a close-knit group of Chumash friends, family, and elders have gathered together along the shores of West Beach — on land that was originally the village of Syuxtun — to prepare for a “village hop,” where the community paddles its traditional tomol, or canoe, between West Beach and Leadbetter.
Noozhawk
Student Kavya Suresh Proud to Be ‘Friend on the Board’ for Santa Barbara District
Sixteen-year-old Kavya Suresh ran for student board member for the Santa Barbara Unified School District to learn how things run in her community. However, throughout her term, she has brought change to the district, learned how to advocate for herself and encouraged her peers to do the same. The San...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Bill Macfadyen Talks Column, BizHawk, Redesign, La Cumbre Plaza, State Street
Noozhawk founder and c0-owner Bill Macfadyen pulls back the curtain on the inner-workings of Noozhawk and discusses his popular column, BizHawk, and the role of the publication’s daily and evening newsletters. “We found that our readers want both the AM and PM report,” Macfadyen said. “They have sky-high open...
Noozhawk
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Comments / 0