McKewon: Three takes on Florida safety Corey Collier transferring to Nebraska

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Platte Telegraph
Signing Day primer: The names to know, decisions to watch in Nebraska's 2023 class
A sprint toward early National Signing Day on Wednesday has already produced a large number of commitments for Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff. In the past two weeks, Nebraska has landed 10 commitments from high school or junior college players, along with three transfer portal additions. Plenty more...
North Platte Telegraph
Florida linebacker Chief Borders transfers to Nebraska
Another former high-end prospect with SEC experience is coming to Nebraska as a transfer. Linebacker Chief Borders becomes the Huskers’ fourth offseason portal addition — the third to previously play at Florida — following his commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games as a Gator, mostly on special teams.
klkntv.com
Nebraska football gets commitments from several players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football landed several commitments in the last three days, including a four-star edge rusher from Texas. Princewill Umanmielen — a Manor, Texas, native — announced his commitment Monday morning via Twitter. Umanmielen had several offers from other Power Five schools, including Arkansas,...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dylan Raiola, Miami, Malachi Coleman to Colorado
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dylan Raiola will land at Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
Recent Nebraska O-line transfer visitor Ajani Cornelius sets decision date
One of the hottest names in the transfer portal who visited Nebraska earlier this month has a decision date. Rhode Island transfer and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will reveal his new school of choice Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is hosting a commitment party from 7-9 p.m. (central) from his hometown in Harlem, New York.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands lineman Jason Maciejczak, flipping him from North Dakota
Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak had been on Nebraska’s radar for several years as a participant in summer camps. But, it wasn’t until a new coaching staff took over at Nebraska that Maciejczak truly had the chance to be a Husker. Maciejczak made the most...
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Gretna's Mason Goldman committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder:. That makes a quartet of in-state big boys. Goldman joins Sam Sledge (Omaha Creighton Prep), Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff) as local offensive line commits to the Nebraska 2023 class. Goldman developed rapidly over the last year into a major college prospect who likely projects to the interior line. Goldman also was a nasty defensive lineman for the Dragons. Gretna has developed several excellent line prospects in recent years — Patrick Arnold was one as was Mick Stoltenberg on the defensive side — and Goldman is the latest in-state lineman to get a look at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023
Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball extends streak of top-10 finishes; UCLA makes hire
The Nebraska volleyball team finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the 21st time during John Cook’s 23 seasons as head coach. The final AVCA rankings for this season came out Monday, with Nebraska finishing No. 9 in the poll. That makes 11 straight seasons Nebraska ended the season in the top 10.
North Platte Telegraph
'They have a plan': Why explosive quarterback transfer Jeff Sims chose Nebraska
Jeff Sims spent Monday back home in Florida. For the first time in a while, he has a long-term plan. The former Georgia Tech quarterback has already brought his belongings back from Atlanta in boxes. He was living out of luggage for much of his three weeks in the transfer portal, taking visits to Nebraska and Cincinnati while fielding interest from other interested schools and navigating final exams.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB
Matt Rhule’s first recruiting stop as Nebraska's head coach was no accident. While Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi hadn’t seen much interest from the previous Nebraska coaching staff, Rhule believed Nebraska had room for him in its 2023 recruiting class. And after taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, Ngoyi will have a decision to make ahead of signing day on Wednesday.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
North Platte Telegraph
'It's so good to have you' — Nebraska thrilled with Maggie Mendelson's basketball debut
LINCOLN — Maggie Mendelson’s teammates wanted to celebrate her first college basketball game with a cheer from Mendelson’s other sport. Roof, roof, roof!. That’s what Nebraska volleyball fans say when a Husker blocker stuffs a ball back in an opponent’s face. Since Mendelson had three blocks in the Huskers’ Sunday romp over Wyoming, the locker room joke fit like a glove.
North Platte Telegraph
Former Husker assistant Ryan Held takes UNK head coaching job
Former Nebraska football assistant Ryan Held, who spent nearly four seasons coaching running backs for the Huskers, has become the new head coach at UNK, the school announced on Tuesday. Held replaces Josh Lynn — who took the coaching job at West Texas A&M — and will be formally introduced...
North Platte Telegraph
After 'great week' ends with thud in Kansas City, Nebraska eager to return to court
Fred Hoiberg and his staff held Nebraska’s longest film session of the year Sunday afternoon. A day before, the Huskers suffered a 15-point loss to Kansas State, leaving NU with a “lot to correct” at both ends of the floor. Hoiberg on Monday projected confidence in his...
saturdaytradition.com
Travis Vokolek pens heartfelt farewell to Nebraska following career with Huskers
Travis Vokolek’s time at Nebraska is up. After beginning his college career for Rutgers in the class of 2017, Vokolek spent his final 3 seasons with the Huskers. In the 2022 season, the tight end developed into a key piece for the passing attack with 20 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 3 games with at least 3 catches, including 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win against Rutgers.
