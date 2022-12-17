A stolen vehicle has been reunited with its owner after a Woodbridge juvenile took it for a joyride that turned into a pursuit. On December 18th, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson was at the Valero Gas Station located at 2142 Richmond Highway. While there, he observed a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle and Deputy Richardson made eye contact before the driver took off at an extremely high rate of speed. Deputy Richardson engaged in a pursuit northbound on Richmond Highway.

