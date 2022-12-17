Read full article on original website
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
Thomas' Three Storylines - OTT @ WPG
Rittich gets the call, Heinola draws in, and more!. A non-COVID illness has Connor Hellebuyck not taking part of the tonight's game for the Jets, so David Rittich will get his second consecutive start in goal. Rittich played his best game as a Jet on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken, with his team playing their second game in as many nights. Rittich made 31 saves on 34 shots and held the Jets in the game especially in the third when Seattle made a big push.
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Out with Lower Body Injury
Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower body injury, Cory Schneider recalled on emergency conditions. Semyon Varlamov is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday. Varlamov left Saturday's game in Vegas with 6:22 remaining and will not be in...
Live Blog: Lightning at Maple Leafs
Live updates from Scotiabank Arena where the Bolts face the Leafs on Tuesday. The Lightning put a five-game winning streak on the line against Toronto on Tuesday night. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Nuts &...
Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenseman Mete killed in mass shooting
TORONTO -- The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete was among five people killed in a mass shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday. York regional police on Tuesday released the names of those killed in the shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, including Vittorio Panza, Mete's 79-year-old grandfather. "The Toronto...
LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch
Kings host the first Freeway Face-Off of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Ducks: 9 - 20 - 3 (25 pts) Kings: 17 - 12 - 5 (39 pts) Kings Notes:. Anze Kopitar leads all...
Down on the Farm: Prospects on Similar Journey to the State of Hockey
Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke with nearly identical paths to pro hockey. To say Minnesota Wild prospects Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke have taken similar hockey journeys would be an understatement. The two rookie defensemen share a tremendous amount in common, yet possess their own uniqueness which makes each one a high-end prospect within the organization.
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
RECAP: Bruins race out to big early lead in win over Panthers
Despite enduring a strong second-period push from the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it in a 7-3 win at TD Garden on Monday. "You give them chances, they're going to score," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said of the Bruins, who lead...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
State Your Case: Has Pavelski or Carter made bigger impact in NHL?
NHL.com writers debate where forwards for Stars, Penguins stand at 1,200-game milestone. Joe Pavelski played his 1,200th NHL game Dec. 17 when the Dallas Stars lost 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes. Jeff Carter is scheduled to hit that same milestone on Thursday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host Carolina. Each forward...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
Preview: Blues at Kraken
UPDATE: Jordan Kyrou will miss Tuesday's game against Seattle due to an upper-body injury. BLUES The St. Louis Blues kept their momentum up on Monday night, winning their third in a row on the road trip and fourth straight overall. After a quiet first period and a half, the Blues broke the game open with three goals in the second and two more in the front half of the third.
Final Buzzer: Can You Dig It?
Kraken leading goal scorer Jared McCann plays hero role with game-winner in 3-2 victory after Kraken fall behind twice. Philipp Grubauer makes big stops to keep game close. The Kraken dug an early hole for themselves Sunday night, giving up a goal mid-first period and finishing the opening period down 1-0. But then Seattle dug right back, tying the game at 1-1 and then again at 2-2 before Seattle's leading goal scorer, Jared McCann, gathered a loose puck with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period, deploying his signature quick-release shot to beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich to make it a 3-2 final.
SAY WHAT - 400 AND COUNTING
What was talked about at Monday's practice in San Jose. "When it's even, the 100 (game milestone) is the one you keep track of, and then the next milestone is a little more special is probably 500 for a goalie. But I don't really look at games played - just try to improve and try to get better every day. I feel like it wasn't too long ago I played my first one and now we're here 400 later, it's quite a bit of hockey. But I've got a lot of hockey left in the tank."
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS - Don Granato informed Ilya Lyubushkin on Monday morning that he would be in the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights, his first game since November 28 due to a lower-body injury. Lyubushkin's response, according to Granato: "Thank you, coach." "He's a really special person," Granato said. "…...
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
