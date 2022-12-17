Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Update: Homeless likely to move out of Denver's Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Former NFL Star Reportedly Battling Severe DiseaseNews Breaking LIVEDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Related
numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Christian Braun for inactive Jamal Murray (knee) on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Braun will make his first career start after Jamal Murray was held out for knee injury management purposes. numberFire's models currently project Braun to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Braun's projection includes 7.8 points. 3.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Stevens' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) ruled out Tuesday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo will not play after waking up Tuesday with an illness. JaMychal Green has also been ruled out versus the Knicks for a non-COVID illness. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) active and starting in Denver's Tuesday contest versus Memphis
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with a right knee contusion. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jokic to score 57.8 FanDuel points. Jokic's projection includes 26.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wagner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face Houston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Rockets. Wagner's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert's status remains in question after Minnesota's center missed three games with an ankle sprain. Expect Naz Reid to see increased playing time at center if Gobert is inactive. Gobert's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) doubtful for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was recently held out one contest with a right ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Reaves is inactive.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) remains out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Aaron Wiggins to log more minutes versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter Jr. will remained sidelined with a strained left heel although head coach Mike Malone stated it's possible he will back within Denver's next two games. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to see an increased role on Tuesday night.
Deandre Ayton, coach Monty Williams have heated exchange in Suns' loss to Wizards
Suns coach Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton exchanged words during a timeout late in Phoenix's 113-110 loss to Washington.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
Comments / 0