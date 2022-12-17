Effective: 2022-12-20 21:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-21 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO