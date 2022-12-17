ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Is Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SWK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.63, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the tool company...
Zacks.com

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com

MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

MMSI - Free Report) and Align Technology (. ALGN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is...
Zacks.com

Acerinox (ANIOY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 20th

HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services,...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com

AAT or O: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

AAT - Free Report) and Realty Income Corp. (. O - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
Zacks.com

Reliance Steel (RS) Up 23% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

RS - Free Report) shares have gained 23.4% year to date. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 13.5% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 19.9% decline over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BX - Free Report) closed at $73.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

The 2 Entertainment Stocks With Over 35% Gains Still Have Room to Run

Most entertainment stocks gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties this year. The entertainment industry is riding a wave of tremendous opportunity owing to technological innovations, evolving generational behaviors and pandemic-led behavioral changes. While demand for entertainment content has been resilient during periods of economic uncertainty, the continued impacts of inflation might dampen their performances.
Zacks.com

Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

V - Free Report) closed at $205.36, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost...
Zacks.com

Barings BDC (BBDC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

BBDC - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Zacks.com

Werner (WERN) Gains From Segmental Growth Despite Expenses

WERN - Free Report) have gained 10% over the past six months. Werner’s bullish guidance for 2022 looks encouraging. Werner anticipates Truckload Transportation Services' (TTS) growth of 3-5% (vs prior mentioned 2-5% growth) for 2022 from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Under the TTS guidance, WERN estimates Dedicated revenues per truck per week to increase 6-8% in 2022, owing to expectations of strong rates.
Zacks.com

Chevron (CVX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CVX - Free Report) closed at $172.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

3 Highly-Ranked Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%

There’s a large variety of investors out there. Some prefer to target growth, and some prefer to target value. However, some choose to target dividend-paying stocks in order to receive steady payouts from their investments. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without saying that investors have cherished dividends.
Zacks.com

Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy