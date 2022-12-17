ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 67

Noemy Ortiz
3d ago

congrats I love black girl white man my you enjoy your life together may God bless you through it all do y'all don't let people do it for you carry on

Reply(24)
10
S683
3d ago

That’s so sweet 💕 Best Wishes to the Bride and Congratulations to the groom. I hope all your years bring nothing but joy and love♥️

Reply(1)
6
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

911 call: Ohio mother asks 'who would steal my babies'

A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing in a 911 call released from the incident that sparked an Amber Alert. 911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies’. A mother distraught at the kidnapping of...
OHIO STATE
WYFF4.com

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio towns to visit during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is home to a number of towns celebrating the holiday season with unique attractions, light displays and performances. NBC4 has collected a list of the best areas in the Buckeye State for experiencing the holiday season. Findlay One hour and 45 minutes northwest of central Ohio, downtown Findlay is decorated […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy