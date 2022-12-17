ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park girls pen children’s book for Christmas

By Stephanie Rivas
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A pair of Clifton Park sisters have accomplished something unique at 9 and 11 years old; they’ve published a children’s book in time for Christmas.

Adalyn and McKenna Vidoni have made a mark as authors. Last year, their first book— “The House that Gave Out Full Size Candy Bars” —hit #1 on Amazon’s New Halloween Books list.

Eight-year-old says goodbye to leukemia with first pitch at Fenway

“That’s Not Dasher That’s My Dog” follows the story of their pet named Brooklyn. In the brightly illustrated pages, the Saint Berdoodle ends up on a wild ride with Santa. Brooklyn eventually finds her way home, thanks to Adalyn and Mckenna.

News10’s Stephanie Rivas sat down with the Vidoni sisters to discuss their writing process and hopes for the future. The books are available on Amazon .

