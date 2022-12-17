Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware County Bridge Reopens After Emergency Repairs
A bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County has reopened after it suddenly shut down for repairs earlier this month. The southbound lanes of the Route 420 bridge in Prospect Park reopened Tuesday night after structural issues, which threatened a collapse, were fixed. On Dec. 7, PennDOT said the...
Route 420 South bridge in Delaware County reopens: PennDOT
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township before Interstate 95 reopened Tuesday night, PennDOT said.PennDOT confirmed both lanes opened but contractors will remain on-site through the end of the week.PennDOT said traffic should not be impacted by the continued work.Two weeks ago, PennDOT said the bridge would be closed indefinitely because of "the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration" during an inspection.Work was completed Tuesday fixing the problem, PennDOT confirmed.The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA train crashes into car in Delaware County; Media Wawa Line suspended
Regional Rail service on SEPTA's Media Wawa line has been suspended in both directions after a train crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Fernwood Station in Lansdowne. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Two passengers in the car...
Car Accident At Train Crossing Slows Traffic In Delco: Police
A car accident near the train tracks in Lansdowne Borough slowed traffic during the afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, authorities said. Lansdowne Borough police are asking residents to avoid Union and Nyack avenues while emergency crews work the scene. The department was not immediately available for comment. This is a...
Chester County May Be in for a White Christmas
A major storm that is moving towards the east could hit Chester County and the surrounding area just before Christmas and bring heavy rain, winds, and maybe even snow, write Justin Heinze and Josh Bakan for the Patch. The storm is likely to hit the county on Thursday or Friday.
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
sanatogapost.com
Road Work Next Week Affects 5 Local Municipalities
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction activities planned for the coming week in Green Lane, Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence and North Coventry townships, are expected to create lane closures that will affect traffic and drivers, according to the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
NBC Philadelphia
I-95 Reopens After Fiery Truck Crash Closes It for Hours Monday Morning
A fiery truck crash closed busy Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia for hours early Monday morning. The crash and fire that involved a tractor-trailer and -- as video shows -- another vehicle, closed I-95 northbound between Exit 19 - I-76 East - Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Exit 20 - Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue starting around 3:45 a.m.
mainlinetoday.com
Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford
After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
From a Sound Stage to a Sportsplex, Grants Fund Delco Projects
A rendering of the new WSFS Bank Sportsplex in ChesterPhoto byPhiladelphia Union. Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County’s film and production center, is getting a new sound stage and offices with the hope of attracting more film and television projects to the area, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Western Montgomery County Homes Outfitted with Brilliant Light Displays
While all of Montgomery County seems decked out for the holidays, homeowners in its western communities are really shining this time of year. A local real estate agency’s list of holiday homes with dazzling lights on their lawns is making the rounds on local social media posts on Facebook and Twitter. Homeowners in the western regions of the county seem to have done a particularly good job in crafting light displays to illuminate the late December nights.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Travel notes: Avelo schedule extended, Spirit flying to Charleston, busy skies over holiday period and free WiFi
Avelo Airlines‘ schedule from Wilmington Airport to five Florida destinations have been extended to June 19th. The first flights are slated for Feb. 1. Flights are twice weekly to Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Tampa. The exception is Orlando, which will see three-time-a-week nonstop service. In...
See Which Delaware County Liquor Store Ranked Highest in State Sales
Out of 588 state stores in Pennsylvania, a Delaware County shop placed fifth in the number of alcohol sales it generated in the fiscal year 2021-2022, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live. The store at the Lawrence Park Industrial Center, 629 Parkway Drive, in Broomall, generated $19,113,815 in sales and...
Man injured after apartment building fire in Warrington, Bucks County
A man suffered minor burns after a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
SEPTA bus hit by gunfire in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a SEPTA bus was hit by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0