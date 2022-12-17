ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Delaware County Bridge Reopens After Emergency Repairs

A bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County has reopened after it suddenly shut down for repairs earlier this month. The southbound lanes of the Route 420 bridge in Prospect Park reopened Tuesday night after structural issues, which threatened a collapse, were fixed. On Dec. 7, PennDOT said the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delaware County reopens: PennDOT

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township before Interstate 95 reopened Tuesday night, PennDOT said.PennDOT confirmed both lanes opened but contractors will remain on-site through the end of the week.PennDOT said traffic should not be impacted by the continued work.Two weeks ago, PennDOT said the bridge would be closed indefinitely because of "the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration" during an inspection.Work was completed Tuesday fixing the problem, PennDOT confirmed.The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.  
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Car Accident At Train Crossing Slows Traffic In Delco: Police

A car accident near the train tracks in Lansdowne Borough slowed traffic during the afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, authorities said. Lansdowne Borough police are asking residents to avoid Union and Nyack avenues while emergency crews work the scene. The department was not immediately available for comment. This is a...
LANSDOWNE, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County May Be in for a White Christmas

A major storm that is moving towards the east could hit Chester County and the surrounding area just before Christmas and bring heavy rain, winds, and maybe even snow, write Justin Heinze and Josh Bakan for the Patch. The storm is likely to hit the county on Thursday or Friday.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Road Work Next Week Affects 5 Local Municipalities

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction activities planned for the coming week in Green Lane, Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence and North Coventry townships, are expected to create lane closures that will affect traffic and drivers, according to the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 Reopens After Fiery Truck Crash Closes It for Hours Monday Morning

A fiery truck crash closed busy Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia for hours early Monday morning. The crash and fire that involved a tractor-trailer and -- as video shows -- another vehicle, closed I-95 northbound between Exit 19 - I-76 East - Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Exit 20 - Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue starting around 3:45 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford

After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
CHADDS FORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Western Montgomery County Homes Outfitted with Brilliant Light Displays

While all of Montgomery County seems decked out for the holidays, homeowners in its western communities are really shining this time of year. A local real estate agency’s list of holiday homes with dazzling lights on their lawns is making the rounds on local social media posts on Facebook and Twitter. Homeowners in the western regions of the county seem to have done a particularly good job in crafting light displays to illuminate the late December nights.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
PhillyBite

Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

