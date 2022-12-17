Read full article on original website
Route 420 South bridge in Delaware County reopens: PennDOT
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township before Interstate 95 reopened Tuesday night, PennDOT said.PennDOT confirmed both lanes opened but contractors will remain on-site through the end of the week.PennDOT said traffic should not be impacted by the continued work.Two weeks ago, PennDOT said the bridge would be closed indefinitely because of "the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration" during an inspection.Work was completed Tuesday fixing the problem, PennDOT confirmed.The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA train crashes into car in Delaware County; Media Wawa Line suspended
Regional Rail service on SEPTA's Media Wawa line has been suspended in both directions after a train crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Fernwood Station in Lansdowne. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to SEPTA spokesperson John Golden. Two passengers in the car...
kensingtonvoice.com
SEPTA buses: 6 things to know about the proposed route changes
SEPTA’s bus routes are getting a complete overhaul throughout the city, including Kensington, and the transit agency is asking for feedback from riders in the neighborhood. SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project is aiming to make the network of bus routes more reliable and easier to navigate. In October 2022, SEPTA shared its proposed changes to the system after almost two years of analysis and community outreach.
phillyvoice.com
Passero's coffee stand in Suburban Station to close this week after 32 years of serving Regional Rail riders
Passero's Coffee Roasters is closing its flagship stand inside Suburban Station on Thursday after 32 years of serving commuters funneling through the Center City train station. Passero's two other locations — inside the Franklin Residences at 834 Chestnut St. and the Wanamaker Building at 100 E. Penn Square – will...
Chester County May Be in for a White Christmas
A major storm that is moving towards the east could hit Chester County and the surrounding area just before Christmas and bring heavy rain, winds, and maybe even snow, write Justin Heinze and Josh Bakan for the Patch. The storm is likely to hit the county on Thursday or Friday.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBERS O’NEILL, DRISCOLL AND PHILLIPS’ LEGISLATION TO CRACK DOWN ON TRUCK & TRACTOR TRAILER PARKING IN THE NORTHEAST MOVES THROUGH CITY COUNCIL
PHILADELPHIA – Legislation introduced by Councilman O’Neill and Councilman Driscoll to prohibit truck and tractor trailer parking in the 10th and 6th Council Districts passed unanimously in City Council. Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who was sworn in as the Councilperson for the 9th Council District on November 28th, introduced...
sanatogapost.com
Road Work Next Week Affects 5 Local Municipalities
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction activities planned for the coming week in Green Lane, Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence and North Coventry townships, are expected to create lane closures that will affect traffic and drivers, according to the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
PennLive.com
Bullet breaks through Pa. school window, no students injured: report
A stray bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia classroom on Tuesday, sending the school into lockdown, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. No students were injured, according to Virgil Sheppard, president of Hope Partnership for Education, a private middle school and adult education center. The incident...
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
SEPTA bus hit by gunfire in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a SEPTA bus was hit by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon.
Western Montgomery County Homes Outfitted with Brilliant Light Displays
While all of Montgomery County seems decked out for the holidays, homeowners in its western communities are really shining this time of year. A local real estate agency’s list of holiday homes with dazzling lights on their lawns is making the rounds on local social media posts on Facebook and Twitter. Homeowners in the western regions of the county seem to have done a particularly good job in crafting light displays to illuminate the late December nights.
Woman jumps from window to escape Northeast Philly house fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is hurt after jumping from a window during a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia. The flames broke out around 11:45 p.m. at a home on Cheltenham Avenue near Bustleton Avenue in Frankford. Video shows how big the flames got. It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. CBS3 is told the woman who jumped from the window was taken to Torresdale Hospital. There is no word on the extent of her injuries at this time.
NBC Philadelphia
I-95 Reopens After Fiery Truck Crash Closes It for Hours Monday Morning
A fiery truck crash closed busy Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia for hours early Monday morning. The crash and fire that involved a tractor-trailer and -- as video shows -- another vehicle, closed I-95 northbound between Exit 19 - I-76 East - Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Exit 20 - Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue starting around 3:45 a.m.
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
mainlinetoday.com
Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford
After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
phillygrub.blog
Shake Shack Opening in Springfield, PA
On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in...
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
