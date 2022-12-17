ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delaware County reopens: PennDOT

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township before Interstate 95 reopened Tuesday night, PennDOT said.PennDOT confirmed both lanes opened but contractors will remain on-site through the end of the week.PennDOT said traffic should not be impacted by the continued work.Two weeks ago, PennDOT said the bridge would be closed indefinitely because of "the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration" during an inspection.Work was completed Tuesday fixing the problem, PennDOT confirmed.The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.  
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

SEPTA buses: 6 things to know about the proposed route changes

SEPTA’s bus routes are getting a complete overhaul throughout the city, including Kensington, and the transit agency is asking for feedback from riders in the neighborhood. SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project is aiming to make the network of bus routes more reliable and easier to navigate. In October 2022, SEPTA shared its proposed changes to the system after almost two years of analysis and community outreach.
GIRARD, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County May Be in for a White Christmas

A major storm that is moving towards the east could hit Chester County and the surrounding area just before Christmas and bring heavy rain, winds, and maybe even snow, write Justin Heinze and Josh Bakan for the Patch. The storm is likely to hit the county on Thursday or Friday.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBERS O’NEILL, DRISCOLL AND PHILLIPS’ LEGISLATION TO CRACK DOWN ON TRUCK & TRACTOR TRAILER PARKING IN THE NORTHEAST MOVES THROUGH CITY COUNCIL

PHILADELPHIA – Legislation introduced by Councilman O’Neill and Councilman Driscoll to prohibit truck and tractor trailer parking in the 10th and 6th Council Districts passed unanimously in City Council. Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who was sworn in as the Councilperson for the 9th Council District on November 28th, introduced...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Road Work Next Week Affects 5 Local Municipalities

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction activities planned for the coming week in Green Lane, Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence and North Coventry townships, are expected to create lane closures that will affect traffic and drivers, according to the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bullet breaks through Pa. school window, no students injured: report

A stray bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia classroom on Tuesday, sending the school into lockdown, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. No students were injured, according to Virgil Sheppard, president of Hope Partnership for Education, a private middle school and adult education center. The incident...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Western Montgomery County Homes Outfitted with Brilliant Light Displays

While all of Montgomery County seems decked out for the holidays, homeowners in its western communities are really shining this time of year. A local real estate agency’s list of holiday homes with dazzling lights on their lawns is making the rounds on local social media posts on Facebook and Twitter. Homeowners in the western regions of the county seem to have done a particularly good job in crafting light displays to illuminate the late December nights.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman jumps from window to escape Northeast Philly house fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is hurt after jumping from a window during a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia. The flames broke out around 11:45 p.m. at a home on Cheltenham Avenue near Bustleton Avenue in Frankford. Video shows how big the flames got. It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. CBS3 is told the woman who jumped from the window was taken to Torresdale Hospital. There is no word on the extent of her injuries at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 Reopens After Fiery Truck Crash Closes It for Hours Monday Morning

A fiery truck crash closed busy Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia for hours early Monday morning. The crash and fire that involved a tractor-trailer and -- as video shows -- another vehicle, closed I-95 northbound between Exit 19 - I-76 East - Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Exit 20 - Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue starting around 3:45 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA

Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Hank’s Place Rebuilds After Hurricane Damage in Chadds Ford

After Hurricane Ida destroyed Hank’s Place, the Chadds Ford establishment is on the rebound, with plans to come back better than ever. On August 31, 2021, the day before Hurricane Ida decimated Chadds Ford, employees at Hank’s Place elevated chairs, tables and whatever else they could manage. That evening, though it was only drizzling, an NBC10 van was stationed in the parking lot, an unsettling omen for what was to come.
CHADDS FORD, PA
phillygrub.blog

Shake Shack Opening in Springfield, PA

On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
CBS Philly

A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.

A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
ALLENTOWN, PA

