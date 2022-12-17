ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

By Chris Knoll
 3 days ago

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region.

Sunday and Monday Temperatures for the WOWK-TV viewing area

The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs only expected to warm up to the mid 30s Sunday afternoon. We will start Sunday off with cloudier skies, but clearer skies will start to move in as we look to the late afternoon and evening hours. Southerly winds will push in slightly warmer air on Monday which will cause us to warm back up to the upper 30s. The light warming trend will end on Tuesday of next week. Colder than normal temperatures will be the running theme for the next few days with a powerful cold front moving through towards the end of next week.

