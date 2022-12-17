ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City investor gives millions to Jewish charities, cites fight against antisemitism

By Jenna Thompson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5C06_0jmKEneh00

A longtime Kansas City real estate investor has given millions of dollars to local Jewish charities this holiday season, hoping his generous gift will provide inspiration and support for his community.

Stanely Bushman, 94, donated $6 million collectively to three local groups — more than some organizers have ever seen. Jewish Family Services, Jewish Vocational Service and Village Shalom were each recipients of Bushman’s gift.

The groups will receive $2 million each.

Bushman said he’s grateful for each of the groups’ contributions to the Kansas City area, and said he sees an urgent need to give during a time of hardship and barriers.

“With antisemitism what it is today, it is really important we show we care about the general community as well as the Jewish community,” Bushman said.

Bushman is a past president of the Jewish Community Foundation and a frequent donor through the Stanley J. Bushman Charitable Supporting Foundation. Roughly 15 years ago, he worked hand-in-hand with JCF to create the Bushman Community Endowment program, helping local Jewish congregations to cultivate their planned gifts and allow their programs to flourish.

He is also a partner of local business mogul Charlie Helzberg.

Bushman said he hopes his generosity inspires others to give to the three charities.

“I feel privileged to be able to do this,” he said.

The donation is unrestricted, giving the charities the freedom to use the money as they see fit. Don Goldman, executive director and CEO of the Jewish Family Services, said his group has yet to determine how it will use the funds, but he said he believes the amount will make a massive impact in the Kansas City area.

Founded 120 years ago, JFS helps more than 10,000 annually, providing spiritual and social services, as well as help with utilities. The group assists Jewish and non-Jewish community members alike.

The donation is the largest Goldman’s group has received yet.

“I am sure this financial gift will help assure the long-term success of the agency for years to come,” Goldman said.

Bushman’s past giving to Village Shalom, which provides senior care services for all, helped open the organization’s 123rd and Nall facility in 2000.

Another recipient, the Jewish Vocational Service, called Bushman’s generosity “life-changing.” JVS was established in 1949 to provide work opportunities to Holocaust survivors. Today, the group helps the broader community through its wellness services.

Hilary Singer, executive director of JVS, said she’s excited to see the continued influence of Bushman’s generosity.

“JVS will be able to continue to welcome and care for our newest neighbors for decades to come,” she said. “We are honored and inspired by Mr. Bushman’s work.”

Kansas City, MO
