ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman County, KS

Pretty Prairie man killed in rollover crash in Kingman County

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8M4d_0jmKEltF00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash in Kingman County claimed the life of a Pretty Prairie man on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Karson Becker, 30, of Pretty Prairie was driving a Ford Fiesta north on NE 150th Ave. when he ran a stop sign.

16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita

Becker lost control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch, and began overturning. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
MCPHERSON, KS
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita

Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police search for missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. The WPD says 63-year-old Zandra Adams has health issues that could put her at risk. She walked away from her home near 45th Street South and Charles Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Adams is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs approximately […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita, Sedgwick County: Ready for cold and snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cold and snow in the forecast. The KSN Storm Track 3 forecast calls for dangerously low temperatures. Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City is fully stocked on salt and sand and is ready to go into action to […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy