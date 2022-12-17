Pretty Prairie man killed in rollover crash in Kingman County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A rollover crash in Kingman County claimed the life of a Pretty Prairie man on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Karson Becker, 30, of Pretty Prairie was driving a Ford Fiesta north on NE 150th Ave. when he ran a stop sign.

Becker lost control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch, and began overturning. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

