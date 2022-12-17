Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Santa Delayed but Undaunted by Saturday Emergency
SANATOGA PA – Sometimes even Santa Claus encounters unexpected situations, the Sanatoga Fire Company reported during the weekend. Company volunteers (above) were escorting Santa, who stood atop a fire truck, Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022) while they drove through portions of Lower Pottsgrove Township for his annual visit with residents. As occasionally happens, though, the company received a mid-trip call from Montgomery County emergency dispatchers, asking for their help in a nearby neighborhood.
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash
One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
Schuylkill County teen goes above and beyond for community
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local teen has been volunteering for all kinds of projects from raising money for Ukraine to cleaning up his community, and now he’s hoping his peers join in. Serving the community is something Connor Czarick has been doing for many years. “Being in the boy scouts, I noticed I […]
Palmer Township man allegedly stabbed by son dies months later, coroner says
A 61-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed Aug. 27 by his son in Palmer Township has died, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joseph S. Rizzolino was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Speciality Hospital in Bethlehem, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. After an...
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
Body encased in concrete found at Pa. home: report
A gruesome discovery lead to crime scene investigators removing a body encased in concrete from a Philadelphia home on Monday afternoon, 6ABC reported. The home, located in the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming neighborhood, has been the focus of a police investigation. The search began after investigators got a tip that a body of a woman missing for eight years was buried in the basement.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Plants + Coffee' shop to take root in Easton in the new year
EASTON, Pa. - A new plant and coffee shop is set to bloom in the new year in Northampton County. Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made bagels and more, is expected to open within a few months at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, owner Jenny DeLorenzo said.
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
Man injured after apartment building fire in Warrington, Bucks County
A man suffered minor burns after a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.
Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.
Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
