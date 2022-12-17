Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
A classic FPS is completely free to download and keep right now
If there’s one fact that unites us, it’s that we all love a free game. The vast majority of the free games I download end up getting added to my neverending backlog, not to be touched for at least six months - maybe longer - but hey, they’re there for a rainy day. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can now grab Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
fanthatracks.com
Society of Camera Operators talk tech and Obi-Wan Kenobi
In the Fall issue of the Camera Operator magazine, the Society of Camera Operators bring us a detailed look into the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with a focus on ILM’s work, the Volume and the advance of digital technology that is allowing stories like Obi-Wan Kenobi to not only be told, but to also cast us back to earlier times – the Clone Wars – in a convincing manner.
fanthatracks.com
Event Review: Farthest From 23: 10th – 11th December 2022
Join us on Saturday for the Fordingbridge Star Wars Family Fun Day. We will be raising funds for the Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal with an incredible line of Special Guests, Traders, Talks, Costumers AND back by popular demand the Mon-Cal-Carnival, a series of Star Wars themed carnival games to win tickets to exchange for prizes (each game is 50p)
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Offworld Jawa Mini-Bust
$150.00 will allow you to barter with this scrappy Offworld Jawa Mini-Bust giving you the chance not only to get all the parts from your freighter back on your ship, but to maybe taste a little bit of that delicious hairy Mudhorn egg. Shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this arrives third quarter 2023.
fanthatracks.com
The High Republic #3 sees Tey Sirrek question his own actions
The excellent The High Republic #3 from Phase Two continues, and sees Tey Sirrek wonder whether he’s made the right choice of allies in the latest issue from writer Cavan Scott, interior and cover artist Ario Anindito. This lands 28th December, but don’t sit on it, this series is too good to miss a single frame.
fanthatracks.com
If poker stars were Star Wars characters
With Christmas almost upon us, it’s that time of year when it is OK to be overtaken by flights of fancy. When thoughts that begin “wouldn’t it be funny if” are allowed to take full flight. That surely is justification enough for a particular flight of fancy that will delight those Star Wars afficionados who also know a thing or two about the pro poker scene.
fanthatracks.com
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 18th December
It’s December and time for the eighteenth day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number eighteen Yoda it is. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
fanthatracks.com
Toyshop on Tour – Series 2 – Wrap Up
This week Joe, Gav and Matt back at the shop checking out all of the purchases from their European Tour. English (Publication Language) 160 Pages - 03/21/2023 (Publication Date) - Insight Editions (Publisher) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) Grab your passports,...
fanthatracks.com
Atomic Mass Games: Star Wars Legion: Boba Fett (Daimyo): Operative Expansion
With an average gaming time of 90 minutes and only two players needed, the new Star Wars Legion: Boba Fett (Daimyo): Operative Expansion from Atomic Mass Games is ready to climb out of the sarlacc pit. $21.99 and in stock now, you’d better prepare the rest of your collection; the boss is back in town.
fanthatracks.com
Imagine this – Star Wars at a casino resort not so far away
Love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that there is nowhere in the US quite like Las Vegas. The world-famous casinos on The Strip are as famous for their themes as they are for the gambling activities that take place on the casino floor. There are the Gondolas at the Venetian, the live acts at Circus Circus and so on.
ComicBook
Eminence In Shadow Announces New Episode Order
Eminence in Shadow is one of the biggest new Isekai to arrive this year, following a story of a new mastermind living out his dreams in a magical new world. With major franchises such as Overlord, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online focusing on "mundane" protagonists finding themselves teleported to a new world with some amazing abilities, Eminence in Shadow flips the script in some ways and apparently has some additional episodes set to arrive from Bandai Namco.
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine’s Holiday Special 2022
Join Brian Cameron, Mark Newbold and Matt Booker for the 2022 Good Morning Tatooine Holiday Special as they reflect on the past year of Star Wars. It's Sunday and time for this weeks episode of Good Morning Tatooine. It's Sunday and time for this weeks episode of Good Morning Tatooine.
fanthatracks.com
Hot Toys: Padmé Amidala Sixth Scale figure
From Hot Toys, their new Padmé Amidala Sixth Scale Figure from the Movie Masterpiece Series Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. retailing for $270.00, this arrives between January and June 2024 and is fully prepared for aggressive negotiations. Padmé Amidala was a courageous, hopeful leader, serving as...
Engadget
You no longer need a PS VR2 invite to pre-order direct from Sony
The next-gen VR headset can still be yours in February. If you missed out on securing a pre-order for Sony's PlayStation VR2 headset, you're in luck. The PlayStation Direct store no longer requires an invitation to place a PS VR2 pre-order. You won't necessarily have to wait for months to...
IGN
Truck Full of Limited Edition Handheld Gaming Consoles Stolen
Earlier this week, an entire truckload of Blaze Entertainment’s Evercade EXP retro handheld consoles was stolen. The consoles in transit were all Evercade EXP Limited Edition versions meant for non-EU clients in the UK, US, and other parts of the world. The stolen handheld consoles were worth a total of US$600,000.
