Photos: Lakeland holds off Venice 21-14 to win Florida Class 4S state football title
The Dreadnaughts win first FHSAA championship since 2018
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lakeland defeated Venice 21-14 on Saturday afternoon to win the FHSAA 4S state football championship at DRV PNK Stadium.
It marks the first state title for the Dreadnaughts (14-0) since 2018 and the eighth in program history under longtime head coach Bill Castle.
Here are photos from Saturday's 4S state championship game:
All photos by Matt Christopher
