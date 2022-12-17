Photos: Lakeland holds off Venice 21-14 to win Florida Class 4S state football title

The Dreadnaughts win first FHSAA championship since 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lakeland defeated Venice 21-14 on Saturday afternoon to win the FHSAA 4S state football championship at DRV PNK Stadium.

It marks the first state title for the Dreadnaughts (14-0) since 2018 and the eighth in program history under longtime head coach Bill Castle.

