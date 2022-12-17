Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz
It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
Tyson spends $19 million on new space next door to Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale paid $19.3 million for a 134 thousand square-foot office complex on South Thompson Street in Springdale. The company bought the facility to help with its OneTyson transformation, the initiative to move its executive teams from Chicago and...
Arkansans looking to protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to drop
While the temperatures outside are dropping - the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
Animal shelters across Arkansas are bursting at the seams
Animal shelters all across the state are bursting at the seams, using any means possible to help clear space before the holidays.
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
Experts advise homeowners to check heaters before winter
ARKANSAS, USA — With outside temperatures set to reach dangerous lows, staying safe and warm inside will be on most of our minds in the coming weeks— but the folks who keep our heaters running will be busy working around the clock. “Just making sure that everything's running...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie
It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
Kait 8
Area preparing for significant snowfall
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
fox16.com
Job Alert: Openings in administration, higher education
SALARY RANGE: CL-27 ($52,967 – $86,084) to CL-28 ($63,467 -$103,208) (depending on. This is a career ladder position with promotional potential to the CL 28 level. without further competition at the discretion of the court. The United States Bankruptcy Clerk for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas is...
List of closings due to winter freeze in Northwest Arkansas and the river valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Luckily, most of the harsh winter weather stayed away until most schools in Arkansas were already out for holiday break. However, the severe conditions could impact driving conditions, including roads and bridges, which could lead to many instances of municipal buildings such as libraries and courthouses closing.
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart in Arkansas and 28 other states
A recall has been issued for InnovAsian frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart due to a mislabeling issuue.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Every Soul Matters Ministries works to help the unhoused community ahead of harsh winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With temperatures in the 30s this weekend it’s only expected to get colder in the coming days. Those experiencing homelessness often have to brave the elements. "We've lost so many to this cold weather," said Shandon Samuels, who is experiencing homelessness. "And the harsh conditions...
thv11.com
Rogers middle schooler gifted a new wheelchair by an anonymous donor
ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers middle schooler got quite the surprise at an assembly Tuesday, Dec. 20. Angel Figueroa is a sixth grader at Greer Lingle Middle School and he doesn’t let being in a wheelchair stop him from being part of the cross-country team. He was gifted a brand-new wheelchair by an anonymous donor.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Families in Arkansas receive free food for holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the time of giving and right now some Arkansans are needing more than usual as inflation and hardships are at a high. On Friday night, the Martin Luther King Junior Commission wanted to ease the burden by serving hundreds of families in need. They...
Comments / 4