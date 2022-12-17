Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Suspect arrested in Circle K robbery that happened just before Cumberland County deputy was killed, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies Monday said they arrested the robbery suspect who triggered an incident that led to a deputy being hit and killed by a DWI driver early Friday morning. Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was hit by a car around 2:45 a.m. Friday after...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
WMBF
NCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed along I-95 near Lumberton after being involved in a separate crash. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes near mile marker 26. An investigation determined that a...
cbs17
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
Man arrested in robbery that Cumberland County deputy responded to moments before his death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with a robbery that a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy was responding to before being hit by an accused drunk driver in a fatal crash. Antonio Craig Bradley was arrested in a robbery that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16, at the...
Two kidnapped children found traveling in suspect's vehicle on I-85
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two children kidnapping victims were found in suspect's car traveling on I-85 on Monday, Dec. 19, the State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said one victim was a 5-year-old girl and was abducted on Dec. 19 from Rock Hill, while the second child had been missing since May 2022.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
cbs17
Police investigating vehicle break-ins at Raleigh Carmax; 2 juveniles were detained
RALEIGH, N.C. — A reported string of vehicle break-ins at CarMax in Raleigh on Saturday led to the detention of two juveniles by police. According to Raleigh police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the business at 8007 Wildwood Forest Drive which is off Perry Creek Road in northeast Raleigh.
‘Heroic’: Partner describes murder-suicide situation that killed a Goldsboro attorney
An attorney was killed in a shooting on Monday when police found two people dead from gunfire in a Goldsboro law office.
WITN
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
Police investigating accident that left one dead
LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
cbs17
Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
wpde.com
1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
cbs17
Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
Another ag spill in Clinton: 9th this year
Another day meant another spill of slimy, smelly animal byproducts, the ninth such spill inside the Clinton city limits this year.
Rockingham Police trying to identify ID fraud suspect
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect. Late last week, the Rockingham Police Department posted to its Facebook page a photo of a woman believed to be involved in an identity fraud case. No other information is currently available. Anyone with information on the identity of...
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop
A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
Medical team honored for saving life of Scotland County athlete Parker Byrd after boating accident
Parker Byrd nearly died after having his leg ruptured in a boat propeller while tubing in July.
cbs17
Man removed electronic monitoring device, Fayetteville police asking for help finding him
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who they said removed his electronic monitoring device. Police said 23-year-old JQuan Rashod Fitzgerald removed the device Monday. He was being monitored on a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge. Additional warrants for Fitzgerald are forthcoming, police said....
Comments / 3