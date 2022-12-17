ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WITN

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say two people are dead, including the gunman, following a shooting at Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. Police say at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the law office at 601 N. Spence Ave. When officers arrived,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Police investigating accident that left one dead

LAURINBURG — A 74-year-old man was killed Friday evening after a traffic accident. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of South Main Street and Welch Street around 9:55 p.m. after a traffic accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The...
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville woman wanted on federal warrants arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville. Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop

A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

