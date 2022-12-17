Read full article on original website
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Dominating Detroit Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets came back to defeat the Detroit Pistons behind KD and Kyrie
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Receive Last Minute Injury Updates vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report vs. the Toronto Raptors
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs calls Eagles QB Jalen Hurts the MVP
The two are former Alabama teammates and certainly friends, but Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs knew exactly what he was doing when he dropped a comment on Jalen Hurts’ Instagram page. While celebrating Philadelphia’s hard-fought win in Chicago, Hurts dropped his weekly that talks about “finding a way to...
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
Yardbarker
Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul
Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
Nets star Kevin Durant felt James Harden could've been in better shape while with Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had disagreements with Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden during his time with the Nets, according to an piece done by Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman. Harden’s physical condition was one of the things that caused Durant to have issues with the partnership. Even though...
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman On When Scottie Pippen Didn't Want To Play For Chicago Bulls: "Mike Had A Lot Of Confidence In Me. I'm Not Going To Letting Him Down."
The Chicago Bulls dynasty is undoubtedly one of the best teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. During the 1990s, there was hardly any team that could go toe-to-toe against the Bulls, and it is evident from the fact that the organization won six NBA Championships in the decade.
SB Nation
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Flying After Win Streak?
The New York Knicks are winners of seven straight games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons
Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again)Photo byGetty Images. PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.
Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss
Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tyrese Maxey remains involved with Sixers despite being out with injury
CAMDEN, N.J.–Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is a workaholic. The young man just wants to hoop and play basketball every day in order to get better as a player and it’s why he’s considered one of the best young players in the league. He has not been...
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Firing Prediction
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to call it like he sees it. That's why he's not going to shy away from saying his former colleague, Jeff Saturday, should be fired once this NFL season is over. During this Monday's episode of "First Take," Smith said the Colts...
76ers' Montrezl Harrell Mentors Paul Reed as Roles Rotate
Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed discuss their relationship on 76ers as roles continue to rotate.
Hoops Rumors
