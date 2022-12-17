ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs

Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul

Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
CLEVELAND, OH
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy