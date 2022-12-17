Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Lakers Land 76ers’ Tobias Harris In Bold 3-Team Trade Scenario
Before any NBA season begins, we make the best predictions that we can. Yet, without fail, it’s a fool’s endeavor. The NBA is simply too unpredictable. Teams that looked poised to contend will falter, and teams will surpass expectations as well. To say that we’re making educated guesses may be an overstatement.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Calls Sixers Teammate Their 'Best Player' Over Himself And James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers have endured a complex 2022-23 NBA season, although they appear to be finding their rhythm right now. Following a win over the defending champions Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Sixers rank 5th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-12 record. They had to fight hard...
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Smart move for Eagles might be resting starters against Dallas Cowboys
With a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys coming up on Christmas Eve it is fair to wonder if the Eagles best strategy would be to rest the starters as opposed to going all out against an opponent they might see in the playoffs.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs calls Eagles QB Jalen Hurts the MVP
The two are former Alabama teammates and certainly friends, but Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs knew exactly what he was doing when he dropped a comment on Jalen Hurts’ Instagram page. While celebrating Philadelphia’s hard-fought win in Chicago, Hurts dropped his weekly that talks about “finding a way to...
BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
Yardbarker
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players
Over a decade after he slugged it out with them in the playoffs, one former Boston Celtics champion is beefing with the Orlando Magic again. The Celtics and Magic met for a pair of back-to-back games on Friday and Sunday (both taking place in Boston). After Friday’s contest, which Orlando won 117-109, retired ex-Celtics guard... The post Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sixers viewed as a team under pressure to make a trade in order to win
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is expected to compete for a championship in the 2022-23 season. Sitting at 16-12, they have won four games in a row and it appears that they are beginning to turn the corner a bit. However, it does seem that there is something...
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons
Jalen Hurts has broken an NFL record (again)Photo byGetty Images. PHILADELPHIA- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own after setting a new NFL record in last week's win over the Giants.
Chuma Okeke out at least one month following knee procedure
The Magic will be without forward Chuma Okeke for at least the next month, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports that Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Wojnarowski specifies that the procedure was a chondroplasty, which is designed to “repair and reshape damaged cartilage in...
Jaquan Brisker Explains Error on Critical Jalen Hurts TD in Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Jaquan Brisker was itching to make a play Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears' defense had held the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted offense to three points with 48 seconds left in the first half, and the rookie safety wanted to end the first half with a statement. The Eagles...
Report: Pistons plan on holding onto Bojan Bogdanovic
Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic has become one of the hottest names on the trade market. However, the Pistons have been telling potential suitors that they plan on holding onto Bogdanovic, according to Marc Stein in his latest Substack post. Bogdanovic, who signed a two-year extension this season, is the Pistons’...
Report: Extension for Kings GM Monte McNair being discussed
There’s “fresh buzz” around the league that talks regarding an extension for Kings GM Monte McNair have advanced, Marc Stein reports in a Substack post. There’s a growing expectation among NBA circles that McNair will sign an extension as soon as next month. Entering the final...
And-Ones: Richardson, Black, Stoudemire, Durant
Malachi Richardson has signed with Poland’s Tauron GTK Gliwice, according to Sportando. Richardson was the 22nd overall pick of the 2016 draft. He played in Poland last season with King Wilki Morskie Szczecin. Richardson hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018/19 season. We have more from around...
Mets’ Kodai Senga Wastes No Time Giving Phillies Bulletin-Board Material
The New York Mets officially introduced Kodai Senga at a press conference Monday, and the Japanese pitcher wasted no time in adding a little fuel to the team’s rivalry with the Philadelphia Phillies. Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets in free agency after spending...
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0