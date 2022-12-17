ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

BREAKING: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. According to Adam Schefter, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players

Over a decade after he slugged it out with them in the playoffs, one former Boston Celtics champion is beefing with the Orlando Magic again. The Celtics and Magic met for a pair of back-to-back games on Friday and Sunday (both taking place in Boston). After Friday’s contest, which Orlando won 117-109, retired ex-Celtics guard... The post Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Chuma Okeke out at least one month following knee procedure

The Magic will be without forward Chuma Okeke for at least the next month, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports that Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Wojnarowski specifies that the procedure was a chondroplasty, which is designed to “repair and reshape damaged cartilage in...
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Report: Pistons plan on holding onto Bojan Bogdanovic

Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic has become one of the hottest names on the trade market. However, the Pistons have been telling potential suitors that they plan on holding onto Bogdanovic, according to Marc Stein in his latest Substack post. Bogdanovic, who signed a two-year extension this season, is the Pistons’...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Report: Extension for Kings GM Monte McNair being discussed

There’s “fresh buzz” around the league that talks regarding an extension for Kings GM Monte McNair have advanced, Marc Stein reports in a Substack post. There’s a growing expectation among NBA circles that McNair will sign an extension as soon as next month. Entering the final...
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Richardson, Black, Stoudemire, Durant

Malachi Richardson has signed with Poland’s Tauron GTK Gliwice, according to Sportando. Richardson was the 22nd overall pick of the 2016 draft. He played in Poland last season with King Wilki Morskie Szczecin. Richardson hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018/19 season. We have more from around...
ALABAMA STATE
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy