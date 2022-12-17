ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
HAVERFORD, PA
Field Hockey: The All-Delco Teams

Academy Park: Tay’Viarra Sudler, Ruth Karsor, Marissa Gilbert. Archbishop Carroll: Beth Wineburg, Megan Sheridan, Arianna Hall. Agnes Irwin: Ali Gerber, Maggie Mullen, Eliza Vander. Bonner & Prendergast: Maia Lo Sasso, Olivia DiBona, Leila George, Leah Ewing. Cardinal O’Hara: Megan Rullo, Maddie Sharkey, Samantha Connoly. Chichester: Sydney Scarpato, Natalia...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DLN Roundup: Evans’ big fourth quarter spurs Henderson

Whitney Evans scored seven points in the fourth quarter as West Chester Henderson outlasted Downingtown East, 46-44, in Ches-Mont League National Division girls basketball play Tuesday. Evans hit five of her six free throws in the quarter. Jackie Shea also had 12 points for the Warriors (1-2). Kaitlyn Miller had...
EXTON, PA
All-Delco Football: Tommy Wright to Ethan Mahan is a memorable connection for Haverford

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco offense includes:. Tommy Wright, Haverford: The senior quarterback had an incredible three-year run with the Fords. Wright was a team captain who earned All-Central League first team honors. He completed nearly 65 percent of his passing attempts for 1,525 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. The 6-3, 205-pound dual threat also rushed for 536 yards and seven TDs. Wright passed for 4,225 yards and 45 TDs and ran for 943 yards and 12 scores in roughly 2 ½ seasons as the Fords’ QB1. He is the 16th quarterback from Delaware County to throw for 4,000-plus yards in a career.
HAVERFORD, PA
Boys Soccer All-Delco: Cresswell, Kaplan backstopped Haverford School

In addition to Player of the Year Joe Pariano of the Haverford School, the rest of the All-Delco team includes:. Connor Cresswell, Haverford School: Just a junior, Cresswell is already on the All-Delco team for a second time. His steady goalkeeping was a big reason for the Fords’ recovery from a two-win season in 2021 to the Inter-Ac crown in 2022. The Fords won 14 games and went 7-2-1 to win the Inter-Ac, allowing 10 goals in 10 league games. That included a pair of 1-0 wins over Penn Charter, the second in overtime, plus a 2-0 blanking of Episcopal Academy and a 3-1 win over Germantown Academy that clinched the title and avenged an earlier loss. Cresswell posted four shutouts in league play and was named to the first team All-Inter-Ac for the second consecutive season.
HAVERFORD, PA
Gross, Feeney headline DLN Boys’ Golf All Area honorees

NICK GROSS, Downingtown West – One of the top amateurs in all of golf, Gross was the Daily Local News Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021. He missed a chunk of the high school season while playing in international events, including a thrilling quarterfinal run at the U.S. Amateur. Gross’ average of 31 per round to lead the area, finished second in the Ches-Mont and third in the state. He led the Whippets to the district crown and has committed to play collegiately at Alabama.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Devon Prep’s Ciocca named DLN Boys’ Golf Player of the Year

BERWYN >> When it comes to competitive golf, it’s not a bad thing for your game to be described as boring. It may sound a bit counterintuitive, but certainly not in Nick Ciocca’s case. A junior at Devon Prep, on the golf course Ciocca is even-keeled and super...
BERWYN, PA
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Dec. 20): Wissahickon rallies past Abington

Wissahickon 50, Abington 44: The Trojans trailed by 3 entering the fourth quarter, but finished with a 21-12 flurry to pick up the SOL Liberty win on Tuesday night. Jaylon Williams led the charge with 10 points with Earl Stout and Dom Vacchiano each scoring 9. Jeremiah Lee, Josh Young and Kellen Ingram each scored 10 points for the Ghosts.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Cougars’ Gonzalez and Pace headline the DLN All Area Girls’ Golf Team

SILVANA GONZALEZ, Downingtown East – A senior co-captain, Gonzalez was the Ches-Mont runner-up and placed eighth in districts and 15th at states. Her nine hole (39) and 18-hole (76) averages were outstanding, and she has committed to play college golf at East Tennessee St. “Silvana fell in love with the game and dedicated herself to improving following her freshman year,” said her coach Matt Grinwis.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DLN local roundup: Collegium Charter basketball team falls to Renaissance

The Collegium Charter girls basketball team lost to Renaissance Academy, 57-35, Monday. Alasiah Carter scored 18 points for the Cougars, and added six steals and seven rebounds. While the Cougars played strong defense during the first half, the third quarter slipped away from the short-staffed Cougars. Sophomore Kori Beasley added nine points, while senior Kyla Revnell played strong defensively with eight rebounds and three steals.
EXTON, PA
Unionville starts fast and defeats West Chester Rustin

EAST MARLBOROUGH<< The Unionville boys basketball team started Tuesday nights Ches-Mont American Division game with West Chester Rustin by hitting their first seven shots from the field. The Longhorns went on to shoot 10 for 12 in the opening period to open up a 11 points lead at the end of one period. This was all the momentum the Longhorns would need as they went wire-to-wire to defeat Rustin, 60-48, in Ches-Mont American Division play.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Hatboro-Horsham girls, Souderton boys earn impressive wins

HORSHAM >> After getting a taste of the substantial winter training that lie ahead – tough swims along with weight training, it was uncertain how fast Hatboro-Horsham would go on Tuesday afternoon when rival Souderton came to visit. The Hatters set pool records. “We went pretty hard yesterday and...
SOUDERTON, PA
Unionville’s Dunigan is the DLN Girls’ Golf Player of the Year

KENNETT SQUARE >> If there was ever a candidate to become a young golf prodigy, Mary Grace Dunigan sure fits the bill. The daughter of respected PGA Teaching Professional John Dunigan, she certainly had the pedigree. But Mary Grace actually didn’t take to the game as an adolescent. She had lots of interests growing up in Kennett Square, like softball and music – she played the alto saxophone.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

