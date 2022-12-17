In addition to Player of the Year Joe Pariano of the Haverford School, the rest of the All-Delco team includes:. Connor Cresswell, Haverford School: Just a junior, Cresswell is already on the All-Delco team for a second time. His steady goalkeeping was a big reason for the Fords’ recovery from a two-win season in 2021 to the Inter-Ac crown in 2022. The Fords won 14 games and went 7-2-1 to win the Inter-Ac, allowing 10 goals in 10 league games. That included a pair of 1-0 wins over Penn Charter, the second in overtime, plus a 2-0 blanking of Episcopal Academy and a 3-1 win over Germantown Academy that clinched the title and avenged an earlier loss. Cresswell posted four shutouts in league play and was named to the first team All-Inter-Ac for the second consecutive season.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO