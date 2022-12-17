Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
KTVB
Wagner flips from North Texas, verbally commits to Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week, on Wednesday, this time beating out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner. Wagner, a three-star prospect from Rock Hill High School in Prosper, Texas, verbally committed to North...
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
The state of family farms in the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — All the growth in the Treasure Valley comes at a cost. Prime development land also happens to be prime farmland and a prime climate for growing food. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found farmland in Canyon and Ada counties is disappearing faster than any other area of the Gem State, as the Treasure Valley continues to top lists as one of the fastest growing places in the nation.
Who Employs The Most People in Boise?
As we wrap up 2022, a lot of us are looking ahead to the new year and wondering what's in store for us. For some people, the goal will be looking for a new job or making a career change. What should the criteria be for someone who is looking for a new employer? One could argue how many employees a company has could be a good indicator of what it's like to work there.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Post Register
Hundreds gather at Idaho Capitol for annual Chanukah celebration
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — From top to bottom, every floor at the Idaho State Capitol was filled with people for the annual Chanukah celebration. People sang traditional Chanukah songs, sampled Jewish delicacies, and watched live performances. While this week is about rich traditions and celebrations, Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz emphasizes...
Why A Former Boise State Coach Will Never Coach Again
Former Boise State Coach Chris Petersen emerged again from his not-so-quiet retirement. Mr. Petersen is a college football analyst for Fox's college football coverage. He breaks down and reviews highlights every Saturday evening during the network's college football coverage. The once headline reluctant coach has shown a surprising knack for television.
Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Post Register
Boise State Men's basketball closes nonconference at Santa Clara
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise State men's basketball heads west to take on Santa Clara, Thursday Dec. 22 at 3pm MT. This will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two Bronco teams. Last season Boise State hosted Santa Clara and won 72-60 for their first victory in the series.
Boise Comment Sections Will Keep People from Moving to Idaho LOL
If you want to make sure someone doesn't move here, encourage them to find conversations like this one in local comment sections. If you find it hilarious sifting through toxic comments online, you came to the right place... *must have a sense of humor to keep reading*. Let me explain...
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Post Register
Councilwoman Woodings discusses BPD investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our coverage of the challenges facing Boise City Hall and the police department continues. Cbs2's Marcos Guadarrama sat down with Councilwoman Holli Woodings to get her perspective on what's happening. The Councilwoman talks about voting to remove the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) director earlier...
Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise
Will the Boise area ever have enough food options? NOPE. There’s always room for more food!. The Treasure Valley has so many great restaurants, and an especially large selection of Mexican food restaurants in the area. We’ve covered the Top 10 Mexican Food Restaurants before, but we wanted to provide a more updated list for you — featuring the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise 👇
We Hate Driving On These Idaho Roads In The Snow
If we asked the Idaho Department of Transportation what roads were the worst in the snow, they'd probably give us a different answer. We wanted an unbiased answer. We want the truth about the worst roads to drive in after or during a snowstorm. A lot could g into your...
Steps Idahoans can take to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
BOISE, Idaho — Boise has had temperatures at or below a hard freeze - a freeze that penetrates the ground, every day for the last week. And temperatures in Boise are expected to drop into the single digits later this week. Freezing temperatures can pose a threat to your...
kmvt
Because Kids Grieve House throws event to help those grieving
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This holiday season one organization is looking to give a helping hand to those grieving a lost loved one. 20 years ago, Revis Turner lost his wife. It was then that he noticed there are not any groups for kids who lost a loved one.
Three Boise schools temporarily locked down as police investigate fight
BOISE, Idaho — Two Boise School District schools and a private school went into lockdown Monday afternoon as police investigated a fight reported in a park near Borah High School. Fairmont Jr. High School, Morley Nelson Elementary and St. Mark's Catholic School were placed on lockdown during the investigation....
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato
From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
New Boise Weather Predictions Show Chances of a White Christmas in 2022
You’ve been singing along with Bing Crosby for weeks, but did you ever stop to think about how meteorologists actually define a “White Christmas?”. We’d venture to guess, most of us picture big fluffy snowflakes falling gently outside the window while we curl up with a steaming cup of coffee and watch the kids unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning. It’s like something straight out of a Thomas Kinkade painting.
Comments / 1