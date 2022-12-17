Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Dangerously cold weather persists
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blizzard was confirmed at CVG early this morning when winds were gusting or sustained at 35mph or higher along with visibility as low as a quarter mile or less for three hours or more. That happened between 12:31am - 3:52am. The Winter Storm Warning continues until...
Fox 19
Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
Fox 19
First blizzard in 14 years comes with dangerous temperature drop
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s official: The winter storm that pounded the Tri-State overnight with record-falling temperatures, dangerous subzero winds, snow and ice was a blizzard. This is the first time in 14 years that a blizzard was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. A blizzard consists of winds of...
Fox 19
Historic Winter Storm: Record-plunging temperatures fall even lower
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A historic winter storm continues to pound the Tri-State with dangerous cold, snow, ice and temperatures that fell so fast overnight, we set a new record. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport recorded a 39-degree drop from 44 at 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 at 1 a.m. Friday. CVG...
Fox 19
Its official: Arctic winter storm was a blizzard
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s official: The winter storm that pounded the Tri-State overnight with record-falling temperatures, dangerous subzero winds, snow and ice was a blizzard. This is the first time in 44 years that a blizzard was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Temperatures dropped a record 39 degrees...
Fox 19
First blizzard in 44 years: Friday’s weather brings power outages, change in temp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s official: The winter storm that pounded the Tri-State overnight with record-falling temperatures, dangerous subzero winds, snow and ice was a blizzard. This is the first time in 44 years that a blizzard was recorded at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Temperatures dropped a record 39 degrees...
Fox 19
Quiet Wednesday ahead of First Alert Weather Days into the holiday weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 40s. From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m., the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days due to what will likely be impactful weather conditions in the tri-state.
Fox 19
City of Cincinnati prepares for winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Department of Public Services announced plans to prepare for the winter storm coming to the Tri-State starting Thursday night. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to turn to snow after 11 p.m., accumulating between two to four inches. Temperatures are then supposed to drop below zero degrees overnight Thursday. Subzero winds will move in that could gust as fast as 50 mph and feel like -35.
Fox 19
LIST: Tri-State temporary closures due to winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several places in the Tri-State have announced they will close due to the winter storm arriving Thursday night. Kings Island will close Friday due to the weather. The front will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds, according to a park spokesperson. Kings Island will operate as usual through Thursday and reopen Monday after the holiday weekend.
Fox 19
‘Flash Freeze’ likely with near-record temp drop
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A near-record drop in temperatures overnight Thursday into Friday is expected to create what’s known as a “flash freeze.”. A “flash freeze” turns wet roads icy very quickly, creating hazardous driving conditions. The temperature at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is expected to...
Fox 19
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
Fox 19
Where are the snow plows in Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.
Fox 19
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
Fox 19
PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Viewer-submitted photos show snow covering Greater Cincinnati homes, roads and more. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday, Friday, and the holiday weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blast of arctic air, strong winds and winter weather are in the forecast later this week. The FOX 19 First Alert Weather Team have issued four First Alert Weather Days for Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m. As of Sunday evening, the...
Fox 19
Widespread power outages expected Friday, Duke Energy warns
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread power outages are expected Friday as a strong arctic front continues to make its way across the Midwest including the Tri-State, bringing high winds and frequent wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas. As many as 5,000 Duke Energy customers are still power as of...
Fox 19
Cold, quiet start to the week, tracking impactful holiday forecast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the teens. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s. The first half of the week is quiet, with a few peaks of sunshine through a variably cloudy stretch from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid-30s to the low-40s, with lows in the 20s. These will be the best days to travel and get last-minute gifts or those ingredients for the holiday dinner because disruptive weather conditions are in the forecast for the days leading up to Christmas.
Fox 19
LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several counties in the Tri-State have issued travel advisories or snow emergencies ahead of the severe winter weather expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Rain Thursday will change to snow Thursday night as temperatures drop more than 40 degrees by early Friday. Subzero winds will move in...
Fox 19
Cincinnati struggles to staff warming centers on Christmas Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati converts its 23 recreation centers into warming centers as needed to give the public a refuge from the brutal cold. That’s still the plan with a dangerous winter storm expected to reach the Tri-State starting Thursday. But the facilities are normally closed...
Fox 19
25+ flights canceled at CVG as winter storm heads toward Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People all over the Tri-State are trying to catch flights for the holidays, but with the winter storm on its way, some flights have either been delayed or canceled completely. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport shows at least 26 inbound and outbound canceled as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
