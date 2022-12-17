CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the teens. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s. The first half of the week is quiet, with a few peaks of sunshine through a variably cloudy stretch from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid-30s to the low-40s, with lows in the 20s. These will be the best days to travel and get last-minute gifts or those ingredients for the holiday dinner because disruptive weather conditions are in the forecast for the days leading up to Christmas.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO