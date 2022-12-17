Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football has reached a point where opponent is ‘in the mirror’
ATHENS — Georgia has been back at work for more than a week, and Kirby Smart has not taken his foot off the gas. The CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal pitting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes is just 11 days away, set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Looking back at Georgia football’s biggest commitments on December National Signing Day
The Georgia Bulldogs have piled up win after win over the last few years and currently stand two wins away from their second straight national title. That success has been years in the making thanks to how Kirby Smart and company have recruited, and on Wednesday, the coaching staff is set to add more talent to the roster.
cwcolumbus.com
Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State thrives off underdog role, ‘we have something to prove’ against Georgia
ATHENS — Ohio State football is not accustomed to being the “underdog,” but past Buckeyes’ teams have embraced it, going 8-2 in that role since 2012. This year’s Ohio State football team is feeding off it, too, according to Buckeyes center Luke Wypler. “We love...
dawgnation.com
ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart’s behind the scenes message to Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS — The 2022 Georgia team has the school’s first-ever 13-0 record, but Kirby Smart told his team last year’s group had something they didn’t. ESPN analyst Laura Rutledge was behind the scenes with Georgia earlier this month and took note of how Smart addressed his team.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day
This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13
Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
Albany Herald
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?
Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defensive lineman Bill Norton announces his transfer destination
To date, Norton is the only Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. He is no longer with the team and will not participate in the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State. Norton announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 7, days after the Bulldogs beat...
dawgnation.com
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has several strengths as a head coach, but Kirk Herbstreit hit on the key one during a Saturday telecast. Georgia players are bought in and want to play for him. “I think the guy right now that’s the best at figuring out how to work...
Henry County Daily Herald
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
dawgnation.com
Closer look: Why Georgia OL improvement wasn’t enough to win Joe Moore Award
ATHENS — The Georgia offensive line works together better than last year’s, but not quite well enough to beat Michigan for the Joe Moore Award this season. A Wolverines’ offensive line consisting of three Coaches’ first-team All-Big Ten picks edged out a UGA offensive line that featured only one Coaches’ first-team All-SEC pick by a scant five votes.
BREAKING: Former UGA DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Bill Norton has Announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball dominates Notre Dame, slams Irish in Atlanta
ATLANTA – Georgia basketball got its first statement win of the Mike White Era, knocking off Notre Dame in a Power 5 tilt in State Farm Arena. The Bulldogs (8-3) dominated the game’s final seven minutes to upset the Irish, 77-62, on Sunday in the “Holiday Hoopsgiving” event.
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
dawgpost.com
Transfer Portal Notes and Notes: New Commitments on the Way?
ATHENS - With Signing Day just two days away, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to finish strong in the 2023 class. They will sign one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and there could be plenty of fireworks coming their way during the Early Signing Day period.
Ohio State Football Player Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Bone Cancer
Saddening news has just surfaced out of Columbus tonight. Avery Henry, a freshman offensive lineman at Ohio State, announced on twitter this Monday that he's been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. A former three-star recruit in the Buckeyes' 2022 class, Henry was ...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp
A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
multihousingnews.com
Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community
The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
Comments / 0