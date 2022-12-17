ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cwcolumbus.com

Giant panda picks 2022 Peach Bowl winner

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Yang Yang, a 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta made his pick for the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Zookeepers filled two boxes with bamboo, a panda's favorite food. One box featured the Ohio State logo, and the other represented Georgia. Unfortunately...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day

This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13

Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
BUFORD, GA
Albany Herald

What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?

Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Closer look: Why Georgia OL improvement wasn’t enough to win Joe Moore Award

ATHENS — The Georgia offensive line works together better than last year’s, but not quite well enough to beat Michigan for the Joe Moore Award this season. A Wolverines’ offensive line consisting of three Coaches’ first-team All-Big Ten picks edged out a UGA offensive line that featured only one Coaches’ first-team All-SEC pick by a scant five votes.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball dominates Notre Dame, slams Irish in Atlanta

ATLANTA – Georgia basketball got its first statement win of the Mike White Era, knocking off Notre Dame in a Power 5 tilt in State Farm Arena. The Bulldogs (8-3) dominated the game’s final seven minutes to upset the Irish, 77-62, on Sunday in the “Holiday Hoopsgiving” event.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Transfer Portal Notes and Notes: New Commitments on the Way?

ATHENS - With Signing Day just two days away, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to finish strong in the 2023 class. They will sign one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and there could be plenty of fireworks coming their way during the Early Signing Day period.
ATHENS, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued Near Georgia Boat Ramp

A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
multihousingnews.com

Fogelman Properties Acquires Georgia Apartment Community

The buyer is planning a number of upgrades to the 11-building asset. Fogelman Properties has completed its purchase of The Columns at Timothy Woods, a, 204-unit garden-style apartment community located at 2035 Timothy Rd. in Athens, Ga. The firm acquired the property from its previous owner, listed by CommercialEdge as ECI Group. The previous owner acquired the community in 2019 for $26.3 million, the same data shows. The buyer will assume managerial duties for the property.
ATHENS, GA

