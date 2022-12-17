ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13

Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
BUFORD, GA
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball dominates Notre Dame, slams Irish in Atlanta

ATLANTA – Georgia basketball got its first statement win of the Mike White Era, knocking off Notre Dame in a Power 5 tilt in State Farm Arena. The Bulldogs (8-3) dominated the game’s final seven minutes to upset the Irish, 77-62, on Sunday in the “Holiday Hoopsgiving” event.
ATHENS, GA
WolverineDigest

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target

The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
ANN ARBOR, MI

