dawgnation.com
Georgia football has reached a point where opponent is ‘in the mirror’
ATHENS — Georgia has been back at work for more than a week, and Kirby Smart has not taken his foot off the gas. The CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal pitting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes is just 11 days away, set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
WSB Radio
Georgia football recruiting: The six names left in play for UGA heading into early signing day
This week got off to an interesting start for the ‘Dawgs with the Monday evening decommitment of 3-star prospect Kyron “KJ “Jones. Jones had been committed to NC State since October 1. He visited UGA for the Georgia Tech game on an unofficial. He returned last weekend...
Looking back at Georgia football’s biggest commitments on December National Signing Day
The Georgia Bulldogs have piled up win after win over the last few years and currently stand two wins away from their second straight national title. That success has been years in the making thanks to how Kirby Smart and company have recruited, and on Wednesday, the coaching staff is set to add more talent to the roster.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State thrives off underdog role, ‘we have something to prove’ against Georgia
ATHENS — Ohio State football is not accustomed to being the “underdog,” but past Buckeyes’ teams have embraced it, going 8-2 in that role since 2012. This year’s Ohio State football team is feeding off it, too, according to Buckeyes center Luke Wypler. “We love...
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
dawgnation.com
Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Smoke Bouie shows why Kirby Smart is always recruiting for Georgia football. If you want to know...
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening ...
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13
Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defensive lineman Bill Norton announces his transfer destination
To date, Norton is the only Georgia player to enter the transfer portal. He is no longer with the team and will not participate in the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State. Norton announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 7, days after the Bulldogs beat...
dawgnation.com
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has several strengths as a head coach, but Kirk Herbstreit hit on the key one during a Saturday telecast. Georgia players are bought in and want to play for him. “I think the guy right now that’s the best at figuring out how to work...
Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal
Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
dawgnation.com
Early Signing Period: Georgia football 2023 recruiting class commitments, signees, targets, live updates
The early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Below you can find information on the 2023 commitments, signees, targets as well as live updates on the Georgia recruiting class. Georgia enters the early signing period with 23 public commitments and the No. 2 overall ranked class. The Bulldogs are...
dawgpost.com
Former Georgia Bulldog Maria Taylor Gives UGA Helmets to Former Alabama Crimson Tide Stars
ATHENS - Former UGA grad and letterwinner Maria Taylor was in a gift-giving mood Sunday night, and she had the perfect gifts for former Alabama standouts Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Taylor, who played volleyball and basketball at Georgia, gave the duo mini Georgia helmets during a segment that aired...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball dominates Notre Dame, slams Irish in Atlanta
ATLANTA – Georgia basketball got its first statement win of the Mike White Era, knocking off Notre Dame in a Power 5 tilt in State Farm Arena. The Bulldogs (8-3) dominated the game’s final seven minutes to upset the Irish, 77-62, on Sunday in the “Holiday Hoopsgiving” event.
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
