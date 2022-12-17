ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milder days to wrap up fall before one of the coldest Christmas weekends on record

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next couple of days. It will feel like a heatwave compared to what is coming this weekend. After a bit of a dreary start to the day under mainly cloudy skies and some chilly temperatures, we should warm back up into the mid to upper 40s as the sun makes a partial return this afternoon. Most locations will start the day in the upper 20s.
Touch warmer before bone-chilling Christmas Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve made it to Christmas’s home stretch! It’s been a chilly day today, but some temperatures closer to average can be expected through much of the week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Another quiet and chilly night expected despite the mostly cloudy skies overnight....
Calm start to the week, all eyes on our next weather system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast remains quiet to start the new work week, but we are tracking some major changes by Thursday, Friday and the holiday weekend. Another cold night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows dip into the lower-20s.
Officers urge caution for drivers heading into cold Christmas weekend

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With forecasts predicting winter weather will hit the mountains hard this weekend, emergency management officials are urging caution on the roadways. “No one needs to not get home- and especially during the holidays. We don’t want to work any kind of collision where we’ve got to call families and things like that,” said Pikeville PD PIO, Officer Tony Conn.
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With temperatures possibly dropping to single digits this weekend, experts say to keep your house insulated as much as possible. “What I tell everybody to do is make sure that your trap doors are closed to your house. If you got cracks in them, try to stick a towel in the crack or something,” Patrick Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing, said.
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
Johnson County fire department holds annual Santa Run

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue invited a very special guest to the station and held its annual Santa Run on Tuesday evening. “We’re going to try to saturate as many of the areas here close to the station, and where there are a lot of people, as we can and just cover as much as we can before it gets too dark and too cold and before Santa head has to head back north to finish up for the week,” said W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Jeffiers.
