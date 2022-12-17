HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With temperatures possibly dropping to single digits this weekend, experts say to keep your house insulated as much as possible. “What I tell everybody to do is make sure that your trap doors are closed to your house. If you got cracks in them, try to stick a towel in the crack or something,” Patrick Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing, said.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO