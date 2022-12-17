DELAWARE- Delaware is making changes to its COVID-19 testing site access. Based on operational needs, the Division of Public Health's partner, Curative, has decided not to renew its testing contract with the state when it ends in the next two weeks. As a result, Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO