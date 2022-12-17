Read full article on original website
WBOC
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
WBOC
Delaware's Delmarva Power Customers can Expect Higher Bills this Summer
Delmarva Power filed a request to to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million, one of the largest rate increases in the last ten years. Residential customers in the Delaware coverage area will see their bill go up 8.35 percent starting on July 15.
WBOC
Changes Coming to Delaware COVID-19 Testing Site Access
DELAWARE- Delaware is making changes to its COVID-19 testing site access. Based on operational needs, the Division of Public Health's partner, Curative, has decided not to renew its testing contract with the state when it ends in the next two weeks. As a result, Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23.
WBOC
Benjamin Wins GOP Nomination in Virginia 4th District Race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans have picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin. The state Republican Party announced Benjamin's nomination Saturday in a news release. Benjamin is a pastor...
WBOC
Christmas Comes Early for Drivers at the Pump as Prices Drop
A holiday wish is coming true at some area gas stations. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas on Delmarva is three dollars and eight cents. For some Delmarva drivers, Christmas came a little early this year. In our region, gas prices have fallen up to 60 cents in the past month. Ragina Ali with AAA says we can thank a drop in crude oil prices to about $74 per barrel.
