Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Op-Ed: Clean and Quiet SBA
It is the primary responsibility of our government to protect our citizens so that they may live a healthy life and thrive in our County. We rely on you to protect us from environmental and other impacts. A significant noise impact has been keeping citizens awake at early and late...
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Local pet photographer helps get shelter dogs adopted this holiday season in Santa Barbara
Local pet photographer gives shelter dogs makeover to help them get adopted this holiday season in Santa Barbara The post Local pet photographer helps get shelter dogs adopted this holiday season in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time
More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays
Over 800 gift bags filled with ramen, chocolate, shampoo, cookies, and other everyday necessities were donated and distributed by local religious groups in partnership with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit. The post Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sheared Fire Hydrant on Milpas
Sheared fire hydrant on South Milpas, across from the batting cages. I swear that same hydrant gets sheared off every every couple of years. Why can’t the city figure out that it’s a really bad spot and either move it or put in adequate protection?. But no…it’s easier...
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria
At least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Dispatch Services The post Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence
The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Monarch count surpasses 300,000 butterflies, so far
While preliminary, more than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been reported across 183 overwintering sites in California for The Xerces Society’s Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. Data are still being submitted for the Thanksgiving Count monitoring period, which ran from Nov. 12 to Dec. 4, and The Xerces Society plans to...
Passengers Rescued From Fishing Boat That Ran Aground on California Island
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people early on Thursday morning after their fishing boat ran aground and spilled diesel and hydraulic fuel in the Channel Islands. The Speranza Marie hit bottom at Chinese Harbor on Santa Cruz Island at about 2 am. Guardsmen were able to safely move everyone aboard onto another fishing boat and take them to the mainland in Ventura.
owntown Santa Barbara Organization Announces Holiday Décor Contest Winners
‘Tis the Season for the Downtown Organization sponsored Holiday Décor Contest where each year businesses are recognized for their holiday decorating efforts. The judging committee strolled along State Street on a chilly Thursday evening to embrace the decorated storefronts - what a treat!. More than 40 downtown businesses participated...
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: DEC 19
Week of 12/19 - 12/22: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Camel at California ranch very excited to see snow for the first time
OJAI, Calif. (FOX26) — A cute video posted on TikTok by Rancho Grande showed Albert, a 5-month-old camel, checking out snow for the first time. Albert seemed to be enjoying the experience as he jumped around with his goat friends. Rancho Grande is one of the oldest cattle ranches...
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
Driftwood Beach Shacks
The lure of photographing driftwood beach shacks is strong to me. Barefoot architects anonymously muscle up the structures while simultaneously swatting away buzzing beach flies and dealing with the stench of aging kelp. No two driftwood beach shacks are identical. Therein lies some of the beauty. The engineering impresses me,...
