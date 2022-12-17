ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner's mental health began to decline as a
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 16

NFL playoff picture: How loss to Raiders impacts Patriots' position in AFC. Week 15 was looking like a huge success for the New England Patriots in regards to the NFL playoff race. And then it all came crashing down on one stunning play. After...
NBC Miami

Ranking All 5 NBA Christmas Games in 2022

Where Warriors-Grizzlies ranks among 5 2022 NBA Christmas games. Christmas is stuffed with five NBA games on the calendar. The action will be around the clock from 12 p.m. ET all the way to 10:30 p.m. ET. It's safe to say you'll have plenty of time to catch the games while being wrapped up in warm blankets, drinking hot chocolate and having new presents in your presence.
NBC Miami

Tatum, Giannis Lead NBA MVP Candidates as Season Hits Holidays

Tatum leads NBA MVP race; Giannis, Luka gaining momentum. The NBA MVP race is in its early stages, but like Rudolph's red nose, the league's biggest stars have a chance to shine on Christmas. The league has five marquee matchups scheduled for...

