Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?
BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
Cubs aren’t close to done after signing Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are closing in on two more signings just a day after inking their new star shortstop, former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson is the free agent prize that was promised. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office finally put their money where their mouth is. Cubs...
Yardbarker
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Viva El Birdos
The Cardinals Outfield Is Set
This article is inspired by all the mock trades I’m seeing for Bryan Reynolds and all the talk around needing a fourth outfielder. I’m here to tell you that those things can be fun to talk about but they aren’t realistic. The St. Louis Cardinals are not going to make a move for another outfielder. They simply are not. It wouldn’t make sense for them to do so after they have played the offseason the way they have.
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
CBS Sports
Angels' Brandon Drury: Joining Halos
Drury agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old split the 2022 campaign between Cincinnati and San Diego, and he earned the inaugural Silver Slugger for a utility player with a .263/.320/.492 slash line, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. Luis Rengifo enjoyed a mini breakout with a .723 OPS in 2022, but Drury could now be the favorite to start at second base. Drury should see action at both infield corners, especially given third baseman Anthony Rendon playing fewer than 60 games in each of the past two seasons.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment
Castillo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Castillo went back and forth between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 through 283 major-league plate appearances. The Pirates' decision to remove Castillo from the 40-man roster comes as a direct consequence of signing Austin Hedges.
Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival
Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Carpenter: Signs with San Diego
Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Padres on Tuesday which includes a player option for a second season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. After producing a below-average batting line in three consecutive seasons, Carpenter rebounded to hit .305/.412/.727 for the Yankees last season, albeit in just 47 games. A repeat of those fantastic numbers this season would be a surprise, though his dramatic improvement wasn't entirely a fluke, as he trimmed his strikeout rate by over eight points to 22.7 percent and posted a 13.7 percent barrel rate. The veteran should be able to help out at all four corner spots if needed but appears to have a path to playing time as the team's primary designated hitter, though that could still change with future offseason moves.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Signs with O's
Givens signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Orioles on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 32-year-old reliever spent the first five-plus years of his career in Baltimore, recording a 3.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP between 2015 and 2020. Givens has been consistently reliable for most of his career, and his ability to strike batters out (10.56 career K/9) will allow him to pitch in plenty of high-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2023.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Sign This Versatile Slugger
MLB Network Analyst Harold Reynolds thinks Brandon Drury is a great fit for Los Angeles
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Dowdy: Signs with Orioles
The Orioles signed Dowdy to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The righty threw 6.1 scoreless innings across two appearances for Cincinnati in 2022. His only lengthy MLB stint came in 2019 and went poorly with a 7.25 ERA, so it's unclear when Dowdy will get his first opportunity with Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nick Mears: Designated for assignment
Mears was designated for assignment Sunday. The Pirates acquired Connor Joe in a trade with Colorado and needed to clear a 40-man roster spot. A 26-year-old righty, Mears has a 97-mph fastball, but he also has a poor 14.9 percent walk rate in 30.1 MLB innings. He could get another shot in the majors if he can improve his control.
CBS Sports
Padres' Pedro Severino: Headed to San Diego
Severino signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Severino appeared in eight games for the Brewers in 2022, going 4-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI. He'd likely need to beat out either Luis Campusano or Austin Nola to crack the Opening Day roster.
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Eduard Bazardo: Joins Baltimore organization
The Orioles signed Bazardo to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bazardo posted a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings with the Red Sox in 2022 and a 3.45 in 57.1 with Triple-A Worcester. The righty could find a role in the Orioles' bullpen in 2023.
