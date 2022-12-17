ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: Lyle E. Beers

Born in Lawrence, Kansas; died in Taos, New Mexico. Lyle Edgar Beers, age 76, of Taos, New Mexico, passed away on December 3, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. Lyle was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on September 20, 1946, to Henry and Eunice. After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1964, Lyle married his high school sweetheart, Susan Elizabeth Allen. They enjoyed a long, happy marriage of forty six years, until Sue’s passing on January 25, 2012. Lyle and Sue shared four children. Lyle spent his career with the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until his retirement in 2002. During retirement, he and Sue traveled together across the US, and loved spending time with their six grandchildren.
LAWRENCE, KS
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor's note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR's email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions

The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall's home.  Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a year after graduating from high school,
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

A tour of holiday lights in Lawrence

Lawrence Times TV took a drive to give you a glimpse at some of the most festive holiday homes — and neighborhoods — in town. Get a sneak peek in this video, and see this year’s full map of homes (and find out how to submit a location for our list) at this link.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents

The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery

You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

New Andy’s Frozen Custard to open soon in Overland Park

That’s at the new Galleria 115 mixed-use development and neighbors the recently-opened Chick-fil-A franchise. Regular hours for the new Andy’s Frozen Custard have not yet been posted on the Andy’s Frozen Custard website. What’s on the menu: The company is known for its frozen custard, concretes, malts,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic Row House Building in Kansas City

Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Seaman cancels early release day to end semester

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
TOPEKA, KS

