Obituary: Lyle E. Beers
Born in Lawrence, Kansas; died in Taos, New Mexico. Lyle Edgar Beers, age 76, of Taos, New Mexico, passed away on December 3, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. Lyle was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on September 20, 1946, to Henry and Eunice. After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1964, Lyle married his high school sweetheart, Susan Elizabeth Allen. They enjoyed a long, happy marriage of forty six years, until Sue’s passing on January 25, 2012. Lyle and Sue shared four children. Lyle spent his career with the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until his retirement in 2002. During retirement, he and Sue traveled together across the US, and loved spending time with their six grandchildren.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
Kansas City Holds a World Record That’ll Never Be Broken Ever
It's been said that records are meant to be broken. That's probably true for many things, but not the world record that is held by Kansas City that will absolutely never be broken. I can practically guarantee it. I saw this mentioned by Darren Rovell and he's absolutely accurate. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a year after graduating from high school, […] The post As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions appeared first on The Beacon.
A tour of holiday lights in Lawrence
Lawrence Times TV took a drive to give you a glimpse at some of the most festive holiday homes — and neighborhoods — in town. Get a sneak peek in this video, and see this year’s full map of homes (and find out how to submit a location for our list) at this link.
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Jenn Wolsey: Our unsheltered neighbors in the Lawrence community deserve better (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Note from the...
Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents
The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery
You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri, Kansas recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
New Andy’s Frozen Custard to open soon in Overland Park
That’s at the new Galleria 115 mixed-use development and neighbors the recently-opened Chick-fil-A franchise. Regular hours for the new Andy’s Frozen Custard have not yet been posted on the Andy’s Frozen Custard website. What’s on the menu: The company is known for its frozen custard, concretes, malts,...
The historic Row House Building in Kansas City
Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Dog mauled at Kansas City-area home while tethered, undergoes life-saving surgery
A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.
One dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas’ Rosedale neighborhood
A person is dead after a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas near Lloyd Street.
Local business hosts holiday giveaway for kids in need
The owner of Jett Trucking in Olathe, Craig Cunningham, wanted this holiday season to be extra special for local kids in need.
City staff member says management ignored her input on North Lawrence campsite for unhoused people
The city’s homeless programs coordinator says a decision to close a North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness was solidified before she was consulted, and though she advocated against it, her supervisors dismissed her concerns and moved forward with the plan anyway. In a column on Sunday, Jenn Wolsey...
Seaman cancels early release day to end semester
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
