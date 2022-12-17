Born in Lawrence, Kansas; died in Taos, New Mexico. Lyle Edgar Beers, age 76, of Taos, New Mexico, passed away on December 3, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. Lyle was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on September 20, 1946, to Henry and Eunice. After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1964, Lyle married his high school sweetheart, Susan Elizabeth Allen. They enjoyed a long, happy marriage of forty six years, until Sue’s passing on January 25, 2012. Lyle and Sue shared four children. Lyle spent his career with the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until his retirement in 2002. During retirement, he and Sue traveled together across the US, and loved spending time with their six grandchildren.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO