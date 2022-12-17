Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Twitter news - latest: Twitter CEO says he will resign as police probe ‘crazy stalker’ incident
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and said that he would abide by a poll and step down as CEO of the social media platform.“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.The poll on Sunday attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.Meanwhile, police in California have said they are investigating a 13 December incident in which a man alleges a member of Mr Musk’s security...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Trump calls Musk a ‘hero’ and says he held poll on quitting as Twitter CEO because he wants out
Donald Trump has called Elon Musk a “hero” for promoting allegations against Hunter Biden and claims the Twitter CEO wants to quit the social media platform.The former president said in a new interview that he believes the billionaire deliberately lost a poll on his Twitter future as he no longer wants the job of running his $44bn purchase.“I think he wants to step down, I think that’s a good way of stepping down, you know just lose in a poll and say ‘I’m out of here’,” Mr Trump told Chanel Rion of far-right cable network One America News.And on...
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. The highly sensitive...
What Jacob Rees-Mogg, Alan Sugar and the Daily Mail get wrong about home working | André Spicer
While the right rails against ‘lazy layabouts’ and ‘woke workplaces’, workers know productivity and happiness can improve, says professor of organisational behaviour André Spicer
