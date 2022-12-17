ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child’s body found buried in Arkansas home

By Jordan James, Lawrencia Grose
 3 days ago

UPDATE: A man and woman are being held in jail without bond after a 6-year-old boy was found dead beneath a wooden floor inside a home in Moro, Arkansas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday.

Around 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to the scene located in Moro.

Police say that based on findings, it is believed that the boy died possibly three months ago.

The agents are also investigating injuries found on a six-year-old girl. The injuries seem to be scalp burns, police say.

According to reports, the mother, Ashley Roland, was arrested along with Nathan Bridges. They are being held at the Lee County Jail.

Ashley Rolland (Courtesy: St. Francis County Jail)

Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The girl has been taken to a Memphis hospital and is in stable condition.

Machelle Calloway, the family’s neighbor, says this incident is sickening and inhumane.

“It’s very heartening that I have a house, just two houses over, and had no idea that there was a deceased child that close… I hope they’re punished to the fullest,” said Calloway.

Arkansas State Police tells WREG that this remains an active investigation. No new details will be released until Monday when the affidavit is formally filed in court

Comments / 24

Cynthia Sims
2d ago

At work on a Sunday morning and this is the news I get? 😡 😭😢 I agree with you guys. Hell awaits.. Rest in PEACE DEAR CHILD, We’re all praying for JUSTICE, although NOTHING WILL OR CAN EVER JUSTIFY THIS.

Reply
11
Tim Curtis
2d ago

Godless and disgusting!Almighty God is not happy, and He's waiting as Judge!Without Jesus Christ as their Savior, an eternity in HELL awaits!

Reply(3)
9
Sherry Wright
2d ago

totally heartbreaking. They should have given these children to someone who would love them and take care of them. Prayers for justice for these 2 angels.

Reply
8
