wdhn.com
PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has killed a Phenix City man. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was killed after his 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. Fergison was pronounced dead...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
wtvy.com
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
WSFA
Major delays after vehicle overturns on I-85 SB ramp to I-65
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on the interchange ramp from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, this crash is blocking the left shoulder and the main lane of the ramp. ALDOT cameras show emergency vehicles on the...
Alabama man killed when three-wheeled motorcycle hits tree, troopers say
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a tree, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of a Phenix City, Alabama, man. Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Adult male injured in shooting on Ann Street
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street just before 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call that a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Capt. Jarrett Williams...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
WSFA
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made two arrests in connection to a business robbery. Now, authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspect. According to police, the incident happened Monday in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Deandrea Davis, 35, and Richard Thomas IV,...
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
alreporter.com
Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
elmoreautauganews.com
Judge Booth orders Rape, Kidnapping Suspect to remain in Autauga County without bond under Aniah’s Law
PRATTVILLE – Today District Court Judge Joy Booth has ordered Michael Jerome Butler to be held in Autauga County Metro Jail under no bond, thanks to the new Aniah’s Law, relating to eight felony charges against him. Butler faces multiple charges in Autauga County, as well as accusations...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
WSFA
Prattville kidnapping suspect denied bail under ‘Aniah’s Law’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of kidnapping and raping two Autauga County teens will be held without bail. A judge made the ruling Monday under the recently passed “Aniah’s Law.” The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes.
WSFA
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
WSFA
MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Major Saba Coleman was chosen as one of six from Alabama to attend this executive-level advanced communication, leadership and fitness training program. According to the Montgomery Police...
WSFA
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
Tallahassee, Fla. (WSFA) – A Barbour County man is $2 million richer after winning the Florida lottery. The Florida lottery announced on Thursday that Nekevie Guilford of Clio, Alabama claimed the millions prize on July 29th. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers...
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
Clanton Advertiser
ASWA selects seven Chilton County players to All-State football teams
Seven Chilton County football players were selected to the 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State football teams on Dec. 18. Two players were named All-State first teamers, three to All-State second teams and two received honorable mentions. Maplesville High School’s Jakavion Jackson was selected to the ASWA Class 1A First-Team...
Carver-Montgomery 5-star defensive duo James Smith, Qua Russaw commit to Alabama
Alabama’s top-ranked signing class got even bigger in more ways than one Wednesday afternoon. The Carver-Montgomery defensive duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw – the top two previously uncommitted players in the state -- committed and signed with the Crimson Tide over rival Auburn and many other schools.
