ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Royals, RHP Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern

The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not...
Citrus County Chronicle

Michael Lorenzen, Tigers finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Catcher Austin Hedges, Pirates finalize $5M, 1-year contract

Catcher Austin Hedges and the Pittsdurgh Pirates completed their agreement Tuesday on a $5 million, one-year contract. The 30-year-old played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy