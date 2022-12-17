ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, WV

DAR visit Adaland Mansion

Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Adaland Mansion Holiday Buffet on Sunday, December 11 in Philippi. Regent Theresa Blake and members welcomed the West Virginia DAR State Regent Jane Jacobs Larke as the chapter’s guest. Honoring the DAR Historic...
PHILIPPI, WV
Upshur County commissioners plan for busy 2023

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County commissioners are looking forward to 2023 and the goals they have set for the county. J.F. Allen Co. donated 70 acres of land to the commission to create a youth recreation complex. The donation was announced in October this year, and Commissioner Sam Nolte was exceedingly pleased.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Channel 3 releases lineup for Dec. 25-30

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Channel 3 schedule for the upcoming week. Channel 3 is the local leased access channel for Buckhannon and some surrounding areas. It is operated by Mountain State Video Imaging LLC in association with Upshur Computers LLC. Sunday, Dec. 25.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Fairmont Senior hits on all cylinders at Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears improved their record to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a 55-32 road victory against the Bridgeport Indians. Fairmont Senior’s two headliners, Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, each filled the stat sheet Tuesday as Dobbs scored a game-high 24 points to go along with four assists and seven steals while Goode posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Lewis County eyed for movie production

Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state. Campbell addressed Lewis County commissioners...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Hileman finishes on a high, Doddridge County claims tourney title

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — It was literally a 50-50 game with 3:48 to go between the Doddridge County Bulldogs and the Liberty Mountaineers. Brandon Hileman made sure the odds were the home team’s favor in the Dan McConnell Hoops Classic championship game, making the go-ahead 3 with 3:19 to go.
WEST UNION, WV
Pies in the face reward for food drive collection

Roanoke Elementary School students got to throw pies at their teachers as a reward for participating in the school’s food drive. The students collected over 1,000 cans of food for Our Neighbor. Jane Lew Elementary School students also collected items for the backpack program at their school. Mrs. Riffle...
ROANOKE, WV
Dr. Kelly Nelson makes annual donation to Harrison County Schools funds, bringing total over $2 million

Dr. Kelly Nelson, founder of the Medbrook Children's Charity, brought his annual donation to Harrison County Schools to support the Nurses Discretionary Fund, the Children's Apparel Fund and a new program for this year, the Families in Transition Fund. These programs are focused on ensuring health needs are met, ensuring children are clothed and getting families off of the streets.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Holiday closures of government offices

Weston City Offices Closed for Christmas and New Years Observances. The Municipal Building will be closed to the public on Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays. The office will also close early on the 23rd and 30th due to the Governor’s proclamation for 1/2 day work for public employees. Weston’s Council and staff wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
WESTON, WV
Scholarship opportunity

The West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts awards nine $1,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan on majoring in an agriculture related field. Students must submit applications by close of business on March 6, 2023 by email at WVACD@wvca.us or by mail to the WVACD Office, 742 Airport Road, Sutton WV 26601. Recipients will be notified in May.
SUTTON, WV
Board of Education discusses free admission, revenue

Loss of revenue at sporting events was discussed at Monday’s Lewis County Board of Education meeting. Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brian Fisher and secretary Becky Markley spoke on the issue. Lewis said that she has checked with Robert L. Bland Middle School and they are not feeling the effects of letting students, senior citizens and veterans in free to events.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Looking back and moving forward

In four days 2023 begins and we will be nearly three years removed from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, two years removed from weird school schedules and mostly mandatory mask wearing, and these things marked so much of our lives for two years, it defined us by pre COVID and post COVID, much like 9/11 did so many years ago.

