WVNews
Section of W.Va. 20 in Upshur County, West Virginia, to be closed for 'indefinite amount of time'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — W.Va. 20 South at Hinkleville will be closed for an indefinite amount of time due to a traffic accident, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. involving a logging truck and multiple vehicles, leaving power...
WVNews
DAR visit Adaland Mansion
Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the Adaland Mansion Holiday Buffet on Sunday, December 11 in Philippi. Regent Theresa Blake and members welcomed the West Virginia DAR State Regent Jane Jacobs Larke as the chapter’s guest. Honoring the DAR Historic...
WVNews
Winter Games aims to give 'tweens' fun, social activity this season in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The weather might be cold and/or dreary during the first few months of 2023, but the sports staff within The Bridge Sports Complex hope youth from across North Central West Virginia will stay engaged and competitive during the inaugural Winter Games. Jaycen Saab, sports...
WVNews
Upshur County commissioners plan for busy 2023
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County commissioners are looking forward to 2023 and the goals they have set for the county. J.F. Allen Co. donated 70 acres of land to the commission to create a youth recreation complex. The donation was announced in October this year, and Commissioner Sam Nolte was exceedingly pleased.
WVNews
Channel 3 releases lineup for Dec. 25-30
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Channel 3 schedule for the upcoming week. Channel 3 is the local leased access channel for Buckhannon and some surrounding areas. It is operated by Mountain State Video Imaging LLC in association with Upshur Computers LLC. Sunday, Dec. 25.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior hits on all cylinders at Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears improved their record to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a 55-32 road victory against the Bridgeport Indians. Fairmont Senior’s two headliners, Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, each filled the stat sheet Tuesday as Dobbs scored a game-high 24 points to go along with four assists and seven steals while Goode posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
WVNews
'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
WVNews
Lewis County eyed for movie production
Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state. Campbell addressed Lewis County commissioners...
WVNews
Hileman finishes on a high, Doddridge County claims tourney title
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — It was literally a 50-50 game with 3:48 to go between the Doddridge County Bulldogs and the Liberty Mountaineers. Brandon Hileman made sure the odds were the home team’s favor in the Dan McConnell Hoops Classic championship game, making the go-ahead 3 with 3:19 to go.
WVNews
Upshur Countians look forward to Christmas traditions with family and friends
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — For many people at Christmastime they have traditions, like whether they go to church Christmas Eve or Christmas morning. Or, they may make certain foods as a tradition or even the music they listen to during this time of the year; like The Muppets Christmas album or Burl Ives, or maybe even Mariah Carey.
WVNews
Pies in the face reward for food drive collection
Roanoke Elementary School students got to throw pies at their teachers as a reward for participating in the school’s food drive. The students collected over 1,000 cans of food for Our Neighbor. Jane Lew Elementary School students also collected items for the backpack program at their school. Mrs. Riffle...
WVNews
Neighbor shooting case — with self defense claim at core — set for Wednesday hearing
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 70-year-old Buckhannon man who is contending self-defense against a malicious assault charge in a shooting of his neighbor earlier this month is set for a probable cause hearing Wednesday. The court session for Charles Rickey Wolford is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. before Upshur...
WVNews
Dr. Kelly Nelson makes annual donation to Harrison County Schools funds, bringing total over $2 million
Dr. Kelly Nelson, founder of the Medbrook Children's Charity, brought his annual donation to Harrison County Schools to support the Nurses Discretionary Fund, the Children's Apparel Fund and a new program for this year, the Families in Transition Fund. These programs are focused on ensuring health needs are met, ensuring children are clothed and getting families off of the streets.
WVNews
Holiday closures of government offices
Weston City Offices Closed for Christmas and New Years Observances. The Municipal Building will be closed to the public on Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays. The office will also close early on the 23rd and 30th due to the Governor’s proclamation for 1/2 day work for public employees. Weston’s Council and staff wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
WVNews
Scholarship opportunity
The West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts awards nine $1,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan on majoring in an agriculture related field. Students must submit applications by close of business on March 6, 2023 by email at WVACD@wvca.us or by mail to the WVACD Office, 742 Airport Road, Sutton WV 26601. Recipients will be notified in May.
WVNews
Board of Education discusses free admission, revenue
Loss of revenue at sporting events was discussed at Monday’s Lewis County Board of Education meeting. Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brian Fisher and secretary Becky Markley spoke on the issue. Lewis said that she has checked with Robert L. Bland Middle School and they are not feeling the effects of letting students, senior citizens and veterans in free to events.
WVNews
Looking back and moving forward
In four days 2023 begins and we will be nearly three years removed from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, two years removed from weird school schedules and mostly mandatory mask wearing, and these things marked so much of our lives for two years, it defined us by pre COVID and post COVID, much like 9/11 did so many years ago.
