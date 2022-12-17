Read full article on original website
3d ago
What a fantastic court system we have in Houston! It’s called catch and release no matter what the offense! The judges need to go to prison along with the offenders they released on bond that jumped!
AP_000623.a0ba498a70c243a6b774af845b4c2aec.0010
3d ago
This is Texas you have no business in no one’s yard so when this dude winds up dead there n someone’s yard don’t want to hear he was a Good Samaritan
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble
HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
18-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 men killed in close-range shooting in SW Houston
Houston police are searching for the suspect over a month after a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old were found dead in a store parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
texasbreaking.com
Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested
Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
fox26houston.com
56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - People on parole are serving the remainder of their sentences in the free world. We've noticed several instances in which the state's prison system and the courts take little or no action when parolees commit new crimes. 56-year-old Michael Carl Draper has six felony convictions. SUGGESTED:...
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
Missing 71-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston near Acres Homes Saturday, police say
Police say Jackie Thomas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen near Acres Homes in northwest Houston on Saturday.
What could go wrong? Waller cops pulling over drivers to hand out gift cards
Not all are thrilled by the gesture, some questioning its safety and legality.
HipHopDX.com
Sauce Walka: Several Members Of Rapper’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges
Houston, TX - Sauce Walka‘s The Sauce Factory (TSF) is the latest crew to find itself at the center of a RICO investigation, with several members being arrested on racketeering charges. According to FOX 26 Houston, a number of alleged members of TSF — founded by Walka — were...
Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers. HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed.
Houston Woman Charged in Sunday Night’s Fatal Stabbing in Nashville
December 19, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives have charged Ruby Dozier, 42, of Houston, TX, with Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Quintin Mason, 49, at 4th Avenue South and Church Street. More Crime!. Mason was found with a stab wound to his chest before he was transported to...
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
mocomotive.com
Driver in stolen vehicle sends police on pursuit before being arrested in Montgomery Co., deputies say
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man has been arrested after reportedly sending police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Montgomery County. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning along Interstate 45. Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle,…
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
mocomotive.com
WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY
Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
