ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 7

AP_000541.ec2ed1972204489ebce4ca2046e9139f.1037
3d ago

What a fantastic court system we have in Houston! It’s called catch and release no matter what the offense! The judges need to go to prison along with the offenders they released on bond that jumped!

Reply(1)
13
AP_000623.a0ba498a70c243a6b774af845b4c2aec.0010
3d ago

This is Texas you have no business in no one’s yard so when this dude winds up dead there n someone’s yard don’t want to hear he was a Good Samaritan

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston Woman Involved in Mail Theft in Churches Gets Arrested

Following several theft reports of mail in churches in the North Texas area of Flower Mound and Dallas-Fort Worth territory, police carried out an investigation. The reports were recorded in the period of November 2nd to November 10th. According to the sources, Flower Mound police have arrested the chief suspect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
kwhi.com

THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL

Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX
KHOU

Houston police offering $10K incentive to join the department

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping a cool $10,000 will help to recruit future officers. HPD announced the incentive program on Twitter, saying that new cadets would get the money in three installments -- $2,500 during first month after joining the police academy. They’ll get another $2,500 midway through the program. The final payment of $5,000 would come at end of the program if the cadet successfully graduates and is licensed.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY

Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
NEW CANEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy