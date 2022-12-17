Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Related
247Sports
FLIP! Gamecocks land long-time tight end target
A flip commitment was added to the South Carolina recruiting class. Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska (Cypress, Texas/Bridgeland) has announced that he has dropped Miami, a school he’s been committed to since June 19, and will sign with the Gamecocks. Mikeska just made the post on his social media account, which came shortly after head coach Shane Beamer made his "Welcome Home" tweet on Tuesday afternoon.
247Sports
Gamecocks add second tight end from NCAA Transfer Portal
South Carolina is in need of tight ends, and it has landed another one out of the NCAA Transfer Portal as former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Knox, who will be making his way to Columbia after spending the last four years with...
Signing day updates; player capsules, insider analysis and more
Early Signing Day is here and after a whirlwind of good news on Tuesday, the South Carolina football program will look to parlay those announcements into signatures. Wednesday, today, is the first of a three-day signing period when recruitable student-athletes from the high school and junior college levels can sign National Letters of Intent.
247Sports
Knox is an instant impact get for South Carolina
South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Trey Knox to Arkansas. Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains coached Knox at Arkansas. Now there's a reunion as the four-star transfer portal tight end will head to Cï¿½
Wendell Gregory Down To Five
Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, and South Carolina made the cut.
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
North Carolina Utilities Commission approves three new solar facilities
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday approved three applications for construction of solar facilities in Catawba, Scotland and Lenoir counties. Commissioners unanimously approved all three applications with very little discussion during a 10 a.m. hearing in Raleigh on Monday. The approvals included an application from Blackburn Solar to construct a 58 megawatt solar facility in Lincolnton, Catawba County for Duke Energy Carolinas. ...
Comments / 0