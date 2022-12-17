ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Most Infamous and Wild Plays in NFL History

Ranking the most infamous and wild plays in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL provided another unforgettable ending on Sunday, as the New England Patriots handed a victory to the Las Vegas Raiders in an improbable finish. Where does the Las Vegas Lateral rank among the...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Are NFL's Lateral Pass Rules and When Did It Become Legal?

What are NFL’s lateral pass rules and when did it become legal? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has a handful of written guidelines when it comes to laterals. For players, Sunday introduced a new cardinal rule: Don’t do what Jakobi Meyers did. Four years after...
When Is 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend?

When is 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NHL’s most exciting weekend is almost upon us. It’s time for the best of the best to battle it out on the ice for All-Star Weekend. This is the second year the event will be held in South Florida, with the first time being in 2003. Stars of the league will be able to showcase their skills in friendly games over the span of two days before competition gets fierce and contention for the Stanley Cup heats up.
Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing $4 Billion Purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner. Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams...
Where Is the NBA All-Star Game in 2023, 2024 and Beyond?

Where is the NBA All-Star Game in 2023, 2024 and beyond? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the first half of the NBA season coming to a close, fans and players are looking forward to the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend during the midseason break. The Utah Jazz will host...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Updates Jalen Hurts' Shoulder Injury

Sirianni gives update on Hurts’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday morning confirmed to the 94WIP morning show that Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder but says it’s not a long-term injury. Hurts’ status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is...
