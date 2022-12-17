ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FLIP! Gamecocks land long-time tight end target

A flip commitment was added to the South Carolina recruiting class. Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska (Cypress, Texas/Bridgeland) has announced that he has dropped Miami, a school he’s been committed to since June 19, and will sign with the Gamecocks. Mikeska just made the post on his social media account, which came shortly after head coach Shane Beamer made his "Welcome Home" tweet on Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks add second tight end from NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina is in need of tight ends, and it has landed another one out of the NCAA Transfer Portal as former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Knox, who will be making his way to Columbia after spending the last four years with...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Signing day updates; player capsules, insider analysis and more

Early Signing Day is here and after a whirlwind of good news on Tuesday, the South Carolina football program will look to parlay those announcements into signatures. Wednesday, today, is the first of a three-day signing period when recruitable student-athletes from the high school and junior college levels can sign National Letters of Intent.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Knox is an instant impact get for South Carolina

South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Trey Knox to Arkansas. Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains coached Knox at Arkansas. Now there's a reunion as the four-star transfer portal tight end will head to Cï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Miami football commit Reid Mikeska could flip to South Carolina

Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska who is committed to the Miami football program has three 247 Sports crystal balls projecting that he will flip to South Carolina. Mikeska flipped from Clemson to Miami last June. In the 247 Sports composite rankings, Mikeska is the 1014th prospect, 45th TE and 179th player in Texas.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

No. 1 Gamecocks flatten Bucs in Kitts' debut

South Carolina scored 42 of the game’s first 50 points and splattered Charleston Southern 87-23 Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The No. 1 Gamecocks, winners of 17 straight, allowed the third fewest points in the Dawn Staley era. Chloe Kitts scored 10 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment

Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known that he intends to compete on a national level. That means South Carolina must take the next step in recruiting, as your end product revolves around talent acquisition. Part of that equation is consistently recruiting high-level skill players. The ...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
RICHLAND, WA
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia's Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co. shuts its doors

Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co., one of Columbia’s first breweries, has closed its doors as of Dec. 18. The closing was announced on the brewery’s social media pages and website. “We, as a family run and operated brewery have decided to permanently close,” the message said. “During the COVID...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy