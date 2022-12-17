Read full article on original website
247Sports
FLIP! Gamecocks land long-time tight end target
A flip commitment was added to the South Carolina recruiting class. Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska (Cypress, Texas/Bridgeland) has announced that he has dropped Miami, a school he’s been committed to since June 19, and will sign with the Gamecocks. Mikeska just made the post on his social media account, which came shortly after head coach Shane Beamer made his "Welcome Home" tweet on Tuesday afternoon.
247Sports
Gamecocks add second tight end from NCAA Transfer Portal
South Carolina is in need of tight ends, and it has landed another one out of the NCAA Transfer Portal as former Arkansas tight end Trey Knox has announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Knox, who will be making his way to Columbia after spending the last four years with...
Signing day updates; player capsules, insider analysis and more
Early Signing Day is here and after a whirlwind of good news on Tuesday, the South Carolina football program will look to parlay those announcements into signatures. Wednesday, today, is the first of a three-day signing period when recruitable student-athletes from the high school and junior college levels can sign National Letters of Intent.
Jatavius Shivers Ready To Pave The Way For Carolina
Offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers made a name for himself, dominating high school and hoping to do the same at South Carolina.
247Sports
Knox is an instant impact get for South Carolina
South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Trey Knox to Arkansas. Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains coached Knox at Arkansas. Now there's a reunion as the four-star transfer portal tight end will head to Cï¿½
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football adds two transfer commitments from Florida TE and star Division II RB
COLUMBIA — Amid major losses to the transfer portal, South Carolina football picked up two key transfer commitments Sunday from Florida tight end Nick Elksnis and Newberry College running back Mario Anderson. Elksnis, a redshirt freshman, is from Jacksonville, Florida, and was a three-star prospect out of high school....
Miami football commit Reid Mikeska could flip to South Carolina
Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska who is committed to the Miami football program has three 247 Sports crystal balls projecting that he will flip to South Carolina. Mikeska flipped from Clemson to Miami last June. In the 247 Sports composite rankings, Mikeska is the 1014th prospect, 45th TE and 179th player in Texas.
247Sports
No. 1 Gamecocks flatten Bucs in Kitts' debut
South Carolina scored 42 of the game’s first 50 points and splattered Charleston Southern 87-23 Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The No. 1 Gamecocks, winners of 17 straight, allowed the third fewest points in the Dawn Staley era. Chloe Kitts scored 10 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes...
Tyshawn Russell Commits To South Carolina
South Carolina earned its second commitment of the day with Pennsylvania wide receiver Tyshawn Russell pledging to the program.
Wendell Gregory Down To Five
Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, and South Carolina made the cut.
Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment
Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known that he intends to compete on a national level. That means South Carolina must take the next step in recruiting, as your end product revolves around talent acquisition. Part of that equation is consistently recruiting high-level skill players. The ...
wach.com
Kitts makes debut, Watkins makes history as Gamecocks handle Charleston Southern
(WACH) — A lopsided 87-23 win for No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball over visiting Charleston Southern came with plenty of storylines including a new Gamecock and program history. Cardinal Newman product Ashlyn Watkins became the first woman to dunk at Colonial Life Arena as she slammed home a...
Darlington County deputies investigate after altercation at Lamar basketball game
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An altercation at a Lamar basketball game is under investigation, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Tuesday in the Lamar area, the sheriff’s office said. Major David Young of the sheriff’s office said more details would be provided once the investigation is over and if an […]
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia's Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co. shuts its doors
Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co., one of Columbia’s first breweries, has closed its doors as of Dec. 18. The closing was announced on the brewery’s social media pages and website. “We, as a family run and operated brewery have decided to permanently close,” the message said. “During the COVID...
Multiple people injured after deck collapse in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County. County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond. Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash.
