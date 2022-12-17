ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cormani McClain Helps Lakeland Win State Title, Playing in Under Armour Game

By Brian Smith
 3 days ago

Top Miami Hurricanes commitment Cormani McClain is a state champion.

One of the biggest achievements for the 2023 Miami Hurricanes recruiting class would be committed cornerback Cormani McClain .

His recruitment has seen many twists and turns , with programs from across the nation never giving up hope. Even after McClain publicly announced his decision to become a Hurricane, that did not stop Florida, Alabama, and probably many other programs, from attempting to change this young man’s mind.

While recruiting has been hectic for McClain, he’s also been a part of a big-time football team at Lakeland (Fla.) High School. The Dreadnaughts finished the 2022 season undefeated and won the class 4 suburban Florida state title. It’s the highest classification for high school programs that played just outside major metropolitan areas.

Lakeland defeated Venice by a score of 21-14. Here's a pass breakup from the cornerback everybody in Polk County calls "Money."

Congratulations to everyone at Lakeland for finishing the season undefeated and helped provide head coach Bill Castle his eighth state title. Castle has been Lakeland’s head man since 1976.

Additionally, McClain has been awarded a chance to play in the Under Armour All American All Star game, which will be played on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

He is joining other Miami commitments in the game, which includes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa , defensive end Collins Acheampong , defensive end Rueben Bain , tight end Riley Williams , and cornerback Robert Stafford . Below, that’s McClain pictured on the left.

It’s a fitting end to a prep career that’s been legendary in talent-rich Florida. McClain burst onto the scene when he was a sophomore. Playing receiver at the time, he had the chance to play defensive back in a game. After immediately being a playmaker and making interceptions during his first few games in the secondary, the rest has been history.

McClain’s primary position has been cornerback ever since. The Canes will be welcoming McClain to Coral Gables in January. He’s expected to make an immediate impact to the Miami cornerback depth chart.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time.

