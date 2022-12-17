ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

whdh.com

Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accident of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston

Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston

"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Man charged with enticing 13-year-old girl in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – A man was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 17, on charges he tried to entice a 13-year-old girl for sex. According to information provided by the Marlborough Police Department, at around 2 p.m., officers went to Marlborough High School after receiving information that an older man would be meeting with a 13-year-old girl named “Summer.”
MARLBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Parents asking for answers after student stabbed at Medford High School

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are asking for answers after a student was stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.
MEDFORD, MA

