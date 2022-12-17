Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accident of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mom declines to voluntarily return to Mass. after New York arrest
The man arrested in New York for the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found in a shed, has declined to return to Massachusetts voluntarily, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Instead, Massachusetts officials will now have to obtain a governor’s warrant to get Victor Carter...
Boston man accused of assaulting two young girls was held without bail
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was held without bail on Monday after allegedly attacking two young girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Michael Fairweather, 36, was charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a child, and two...
whdh.com
Boston police ID Theater District shooting victim as homicide investigation gets underway
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District. Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Fitchburg Man Indicted In Slaying Of Worcester Mother Of 2, Wounding Her Mom: DA
A Worcester grand jury this week indicted a Fitchburg man in the shooting death of a 41-year-old mother of two and her mom. Keith Jones, 32, faces a slew of charges stemming from the July 16 shooting at 629 Cambridge Street, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. Felicia Obeng, 41,...
GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts. Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.
whdh.com
Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
whdh.com
Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
whdh.com
DA: Driver arrested on drug, weapons charges after sleeping in running car in Sullivan Square
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was woken up and then arrested on drug and weapons charges after police say they found him sleeping behind the wheel of his running car in Sullivan Square in Charlestown early Monday morning. James Charles Knight, 45, was arrested after an officer saw a...
Massachusetts police identify man accused of breaking into station with chainsaw, dangling children out window
Brien Buckley, 35, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly breaking into the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw then barricading himself in his home with two children.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston
"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved." Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program. The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community...
communityadvocate.com
Man charged with enticing 13-year-old girl in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – A man was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 17, on charges he tried to entice a 13-year-old girl for sex. According to information provided by the Marlborough Police Department, at around 2 p.m., officers went to Marlborough High School after receiving information that an older man would be meeting with a 13-year-old girl named “Summer.”
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
whdh.com
Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
whdh.com
Parents asking for answers after student stabbed at Medford High School
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents are asking for answers after a student was stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around 10:10 a.m. determined that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.
Roxbury man charged with attacking woman, 3 teens during domestic violence incident, DA says
BOSTON — A Roxbury man is facing multiple assault charges related to a domestic violence incident on Friday during which he allegedly assaulted a woman and three teenagers, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Desmond Fortes, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member...
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
