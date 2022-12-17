ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Watch: Life-sized raptor terrifies kid at Universal Orlando in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who wouldn't want to meet a dinosaur in real life? A nine-year-old boy seemed excited enough to meet one of the raptors at the Raptor Encounter at Universal's Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. But, that excitement quickly turned to terror after the lifelike raptor showed its teeth. Of course, the moment was recorded on video.
Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend

LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police

MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. USGS reports the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County. The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding. Redding is about 100 miles from the...
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
