Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Family of murdered Boone High student still searching for killers 4 years later
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 15-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed as he walked to school in Orlando four years ago. His family continues to wait for someone to be held responsible. "I haven’t heard from the investigators at all. It’s been maybe two years now; we haven’t heard anything,"...
Watch: Life-sized raptor terrifies kid at Universal Orlando in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Who wouldn't want to meet a dinosaur in real life? A nine-year-old boy seemed excited enough to meet one of the raptors at the Raptor Encounter at Universal's Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. But, that excitement quickly turned to terror after the lifelike raptor showed its teeth. Of course, the moment was recorded on video.
Community comes together to help The Hideaway after accused drunk driver slams into bar
ORLANDO, Fla. - People at The Hideaway have been working nonstop to repair the building after an accused drunk driver slammed into the bar. It’s tough work, too. But other business owners and community members are doing what they can to help. Witnesses of the accident said it happened...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Jury selection begins for Ormond Beach 'Proud Boys' member
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man and self-proclaimed "Proud Boys" member accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, is being tried in Washington, D.C. after being arrested in Volusia County in January 2021. Biggs is facing several...
Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend
LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer. The video was captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam in...
Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. USGS reports the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County. The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding. Redding is about 100 miles from the...
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
Investigators search for armed man accused of robbing Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of armed robbery of a gas station in the Ormond Beach area Monday night. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the Chevron station on Ocean Shore Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
7 Orlando restaurants Guy Fieri featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Food Network star Guy Fieri has been showing off the best in culinary cuisine that this country has to offer since 2006 on the popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" – including tasty eats in Orlando, Florida!. The City Beautiful has been featured several times on...
SunRail train delayed due to police assistance between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
A SunRail train collided with a vehicle in Lake Mary, Florida on Monday. Trains were delayed for several hours while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Florida weather: Some cities could see freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Flas. - While the Sunshine State is known for its abundance of sunshine, tropical palm trees, and beaches, a large arctic airmass will make its way across the country dropping temperatures in Florida, causing some parts of northern Florida to potentially see temperatures below freezing. On Monday in Orlando,...
