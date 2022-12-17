Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Weather Alert - snow and dangerous wind chills coming soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is still on the way to Kansas, bringing strong winds, snow, and dangerous wind chills beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday. While the snow amounts will be very light, poor visibility due to strong winds will be a concern for much of the area early Thursday. Heaviest amounts of snow will setup over north central and eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
KWCH.com
Messy Monday morning commute
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says cold front number one will move across Kansas today. Some light rain and/or snow is likely this morning and while nothing heavy is expected, some area roads may be a little messy on the way in to work and school. After warming...
classiccountry1070.com
Wind Chill Warning to be in effect, city prepares for winter storm
The Wichita area and much of central and eastern Kansas are getting ready for bitter cold temperatures and wind chills with a winter storm that will be moving in Wednesday night. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Wichita area from Wednesday night...
KWCH.com
Rain and snow into early Monday, colder week ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a rain/snow mix will develop across parts of Kansas tonight, then get better for much colder weather into the week ahead. A mix of rain and snow will develop over south central and eastern Kansas tonight with activity continuing into Monday...
KWCH.com
Wintry mix headed into Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday will be our warmest day for at least the next 10 days as much colder weather is on the way for the week ahead, along with snow chances. It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s. Southeast winds will be a bit gusty during the afternoon as clouds begin to increase across Kansas.
classiccountry1070.com
Snow and colder temperatures expected for Wichita area
Some light rain fell in the Wichita area Monday morning but temperatures remained above freezing and there weren’t many problems for the morning drive. Another cold front will move through the area Monday night and high temperatures will be in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring the chance of snow into Thursday with even colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday.
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County: Ready for cold and snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the cold and snow in the forecast. The KSN Storm Track 3 forecast calls for dangerously low temperatures. Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City is fully stocked on salt and sand and is ready to go into action to […]
KWCH.com
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
Preparing for the coming cold snap
With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing as Christmas approaches, now is a perfect time to prepare for the colder temperatures.
KWCH.com
Wichita Wind Surge donates 'hidden fee' to local charities
Ranchers across Kansas work to keep cattle safe from dangerous cold. The coldest weather of the year is on its way to Kansas. Nathan Veith, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk, returns home for holidays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures. The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors. On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed...
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car returns home just in time for Christmas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An 11-year-old Wichita boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike to school in September has left a rehabilitation facility and is back home with his family. A spokesperson for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, Nebraska said Tuesday that Nathan Veith spent months...
1 person injured after 5 fires overnight in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters were busy dealing with five fires from Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Wichita Fire Department said three of the fires were in structures that were not supposed to be inhabited, but people were using them as shelters. A fire in the 2200 block of North Shelton, near […]
KWCH.com
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Sandbox at Derby
The new entertainment complex called The Sandbox is now open in Derby, KS. Their restaurant was the first part to open in the past week, so I swung by to grab a meal and get a sneak preview of the space. =================. 2412 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. 316-400-5454.
