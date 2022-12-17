WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO