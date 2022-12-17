ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Snyder named All-American for third straight year

Porterville High graduate Grant Snyder capped one of the most storied careers in Air Force Academy history by earning All-America honors for the third straight time. Snyder, a senior, was named as an honorable mention selection by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches, ACWPA, as a utility player. Snyder was a second-team selection in 2020 and honorable mention choice in 2021.
