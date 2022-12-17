ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks Are Flying & Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Meet Someone Under the Mistletoe

By Tarot.com
Your love horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 says your luck is about to change in a fabulous way this week. We can be the creators of our own fortune if we so choose! But if you really want to go the extra mile and follow your heart, you’ll be met with a loving embrace. The energy over the holiday season is looking just as inspiring as it is romantic, so prepare to swoon.

Expansive Jupiter enters bold Aries on Tuesday and remains here until mid-May 2023, encouraging us to take big romantic risks to find wonderful, loving rewards. It’s all about making the first move without letting the possibility of rejection hold us back. In fact, we’re not likely to take “no” for an answer. Whatever we want—and whomever we want—we’re determined to get!

Venus and Uranus will send each other sexy signals on Thursday, indicating the possibility for sudden romantic developments in our lives. Their alignment should be absolutely exhilarating, especially with the holidays coming up. You might just find yourself cuffing up with someone new! Finally, Friday’s New Moon in Capricorn suggests boss moves being met with amazing success. We need to remember that we’re the CEO of our own life, which includes our love life. Whatever we choose to accomplish is within reach.

Here’s what your love horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 is bringing to your attention, according to your sun sign , Venus sign and/or rising sign :

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Week

Aries

Personal growth, here you come! You’re ready to branch out and experience the best that life and love have to offer you, thanks to magnanimous Jupiter entering your sign on Tuesday. There is truly nothing you can’t accomplish, now that you’ve taken the driver’s seat of your love life. Let your own determination be your guiding star as you pay attention to the new people who enter your life—any one of them could transform your romantic situation into a grand love story. If you’re already taken, prepare to expand your horizons with your sweetheart. Oh, the places you’ll go!

Taurus

You might be the most excitable and adventurous sign at the moment—because of that, you’re capable of truly maximizing the benefits of any romantic opportunities. Seizing the moment is easier than usual when Uranus is in your sign! Plus, thanks to Venus and Uranus’s gorgeous trine on Thursday, you’re able to indulge in a moment of love potential that might have otherwise passed you by. It should be the best kind of surprise. You may not know exactly what to expect in matters of the heart, but you can count on two things: whatever happens will most likely be positive and will surely make your heart beat faster!

Gemini

Your social life is almost sure to become your happy place this week. Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, enters your social 11th house on Tuesday. This encourages you to be extremely proactive about initiating new connections with people who are very much like you. With this ability to make the most of any social opportunity, you might end up being around many more people than usual—even for you! This offers tons of love potential, thanks to the sheer number of friends and acquaintances crossing your path. Be on the lookout for at least one of them to show passionate, romantic interest. Yes, Gemini, you’ve got options!

Cancer

There’s nothing but thrilling potential for you in the love department! This week, you’re the beneficiary of two stunning astrological events that are sure to bring you romantic happiness and excitement. It all starts with Venus, now in your partnership sector, making a gorgeous trine to Uranus, the planet of sudden developments. Their alignment creates the best possible chances for you to have a chance meeting with someone that feels like love at first sight. Then, on Friday, a New Moon in your partnership sector will bring a stable fresh start to an existing love connection. If you’re dating someone, you might even become engaged—regardless of the details, you’ll probably have good reasons to celebrate.

Leo

Your love life is about to become more “glass half full” than “glass half empty.” Jupiter, the planet of optimism—and the ruler of your romance sector—will enter your 9th House of Expansion on Tuesday. Until the middle of May 2023, you can enjoy the benefits of Jupiter helping you keep faith in love and also emboldening you to take proactive risks in order to maximize your relationship possibilities. If you’re single, you’re likely to be attracted to someone with a growth mindset who is ready to overcome any limitations. If you’re taken, you can infuse your partner with shared enthusiasm. Together, you can achieve anything!

Virgo

Your love situation is practically glowing with spectacular possibilities at the moment. Venus is currently moving through your true love sector and will make a brilliant link to Uranus on Thursday. This is the quintessential “love at first sight” aspect, so you just might fall fast and hard for someone special. Then, a beautiful New Moon lands in the same part of your chart on Friday. Single Virgos can look forward to potentially meeting someone new. If you’re already paired up, you and your sweetheart might be ready to take your connection to a new—and very passionate—level.

Libra

Luck is on your side when it comes to love! Jupiter, the planet of blessings, enters your partnership sector on Tuesday and remains in this area of your chart until the middle of May next year. With Jupiter here, anything is possible in your love life—don’t shy away from thinking big thoughts. If you’re already dating someone, keep your eyes open for signs of deeper commitments in the near future. The two of you could move in together, become engaged, or even get married. Completely single Libras should get ready for romance, because your relationship status could change at any moment.

Scorpio

The element of surprise will be a major factor this week for you in matters of the heart. This Thursday, Venus will make a gorgeous link to unexpected Uranus, presently in your relationship sector. A chance conversation with someone else, whether you already know them or not, could lead to a brand-new beginning in love. You might be innocently talking to one of your neighbors when they insist on setting you up with someone they know. Feel free to say yes! On the other hand, you may meet someone while you’re going about your normal day, such as on your way to work or while stopping for your morning coffee. Anything is possible!

Sagittarius

Love is in the air! Jupiter, your ruling planet, will move into your romance sector on Tuesday and remain there through mid-May 2023. This happens only once every twelve years, so it’s both a rare and powerful support for true love. If you’re single, it’s on! Even if you’re already in a relationship, there are tons of amazing possibilities. You and your sweetheart might decide to try for a baby—or simply prioritize spending more time having fun and enjoying life through hobbies you share. It’s your time to take a risk in love and know you will be rewarded in amazing ways.

Capricorn

You’re ready to clean the slate in your life and start something new. Although the New Moon in your sign suggests this could be about any of your personal endeavors, it will also almost certainly include romantic happenings. If you’re happily dating someone or in a commitment already, then this fresh start is more about infusing your connection with something a little more exciting—and even experimental. Thanks to the Moon’s inspiration, it should be quite successful. Single? There is every indication you’ll make a love connection out of nowhere as Venus in your sign links up with Uranus, now in your romance sector. It’ll be a groovy kind of love!

Aquarius

Domestic environments encourage love this week. Coupled Aquarians could encounter the sudden opportunity to move in with a sweetheart. This might not even be anything either of you talked about before. It could be due to an unpredictable change in either your or your partner’s living situation. One of you might have to find a new place, and the two of you may decide to give living together a try. With Venus and Uranus on your side, it should work out well. If you’re single, it’s possible that someone in your family knows exactly who you’re crushing on. Let them help you figure out if it’s a hopeless fantasy or if there’s actual potential.

Pisces

A friend’s advice could be exactly what you need to get your love life back on track. Venus is dancing through your friendship sector and will make a beautiful trine to Uranus, currently in your communication sector, on Thursday. It’s possible that your friend will bring a perspective unlike anything you could have dreamed of about a present romantic situation. Once you start looking at things through this lens, you may actually realize that you’ve been the one getting in your own way all along. It should be liberating—and it can help you get what you want in matters of the heart!

